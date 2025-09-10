Ambassador Henry-Martin: “Sir Edmund Exhibited Steadfast Courage, Turned Ideas into Reality and Open Pathways for Others”

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – September 9, 2025 — St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, has paid a moving tribute to the late Sir Edmund Lawrence, describing him as a man of vision, innovation, and unshakable courage.

In a heartfelt statement issued on Monday, Ambassador Henry-Martin expressed personal condolences to Lady Hulda Lawrence and the wider Lawrence family, praising the enduring impact of Sir Edmund’s life and career.

“Sir Edmund was an innovative founder and banker, former Governor-General, respected elder, strategic advisor, and earnest son of the soil of humble beginnings, who showed that vision, hard work, and steadfast courage can turn ideas into reality and open pathways for others,” she said.

Ambassador Henry-Martin reflected on his lasting contributions to nation-building, noting that his example continues to inspire future generations.

“He exhibited steadfast courage, and he turned ideas into reality. He has earned his rest. The nation will recall his works, and the people will remember. May the God of eternal mercy welcome him into the company of the ancestors and grant him everlasting peace,” she added.

Sir Edmund Lawrence, who passed away recently, leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a pioneering banker, institution builder, and statesman who rose from humble origins to occupy the highest office of Governor-General in St. Kitts and Nevis.