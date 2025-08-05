U.S. VISA BOND PILOT LIST EXCLUDES CARIBBEAN NATIONS

TIMES CARIBBEAN BREAKING NEWS |

Washington announcement brings relief to Caribbean travelers—only Malawi and Zambia named in visa bond requirement

August 6, 2025 – Caribbean Region

In a highly anticipated announcement, the United States Department of State has released its updated list of Countries Subject to Visa Bonds, and no Caribbean countries have been included.

Only two African nations—Malawi and Zambia—are currently listed. This clarification provides much-needed relief for Caribbean travelers who had expressed concerns about possible inclusion in the visa bond pilot program, which imposes a refundable bond of up to $15,000 on applicants from countries with high overstay rates.

The visa bond policy, officially announced via the State Department’s website on August 5, 2025, will apply starting August 20, 2025, to eligible B-1/B-2 visa applicants holding passports from the two named countries.

This announcement quells weeks of speculation and anxiety, particularly among Caribbean states with Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs that were previously feared to be under scrutiny. Many saw the pilot bond policy as a potential travel barrier for low- and middle-income Caribbean nationals.

Caribbean Countries Not on the List

As it stands, nationals of Caribbean countries including Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are not affected by this visa bond requirement.

According to the U.S. State Department, the program was developed based on B-1/B-2 visa overstay rates, as reported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its FY2023 Overstay Report. Only countries with significantly high overstay rates were considered.

Full Statement from the U.S. State Department

The Department of State has identified nationals of the following countries as subject to visa bonds, as outlined in INA Section 221(g)(3) and the recently published Temporary Final Rule (TFR):

Malawi

Zambia

Starting August 20, 2025, any eligible applicant from the listed countries must post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, depending on the determination of a consular officer during the visa interview. The applicant must submit Form I-352 via the U.S. Treasury’s official payment platform Pay.gov, and only after being instructed to do so by a consular officer.

The bond does not guarantee visa issuance, and any funds paid without official instruction are non-refundable.

Required Ports of Entry

Visa holders who are subject to the bond must arrive in and depart from the United States through one of the following designated airports:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Failure to use these ports of entry may result in denial of entry or improper documentation of departure.

Refund of Visa Bond

The full amount of the visa bond will be refunded if:

The visa holder departs on or before the expiration of their authorized stay

The visa is not used for travel

The visa holder is denied admission at the U.S. port of entry

The Department of Homeland Security will determine bond breaches. Cases of potential non-compliance, including overstays or attempts to adjust status, will be forwarded to USCIS for review.

Caribbean Diplomatic Observers Cautiously Optimistic

While Caribbean nations are not currently on the list, observers warn that inclusion in future iterations of the pilot is possible depending on changing immigration patterns. For now, regional leaders and travelers have expressed relief and cautious optimism.

The decision not to include Caribbean countries marks a significant outcome for a region deeply intertwined with U.S. trade, tourism, education, and diaspora relationships.

The U.S. Department of State’s full update can be viewed here:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news/countries-subject-to-visa-bonds.html

