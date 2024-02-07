Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Zanzibar from 4-8 March 2024

Invitation to attend and cover the Commonwealth Law Ministers MeetingThe biennial Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting will be held in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania from 4 to 8 March 2024. With two-thirds of the world’s population without meaningful access to justice, the meeting will focus on examining responsible ways to use technology to make legal services and information more accessible to people. The meeting will bring together law ministers and attorneys-general from the 56 member countries to discuss recent legal developments in their jurisdictions and drive action on people-centred access to justice for 2.5 billion Commonwealth citizens. Key commitments and new initiatives will be announced at the meeting, especially around improving access to justice for all, the protection of women and girls from violence and climate change legislation. Journalists are invited to attend the following designated sessions of the meeting – all other sessions are closed. 4 March 202417h30 to 20h30 East Africa TimeOpening ceremony, featuring a keynote address by Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and an address by Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KCVenue: Hotel Golden Tulip, Zanzibar Airport5 March 202410h00 to 10h30 East Africa TimeGroup Photograph for Ministers and Heads of Delegation

Venue: Mora Hotel (previously known as Emerald Resort & Spa), Zanzibar8 March 202411h15 to 12h15 East Africa TimeClosing Press Conference, featuring remarks from the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, and Tanzania’s Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Hon. Dr Pindi H. ChanaVenue: Karafuu Marquee, the Mora Hotel, Zanzibar8 March 2024From 1530 hrs East Africa TimeClosing Ceremony, featuring a keynote address by Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KCVenue: Hotel Golden Tulip, Zanzibar Airport Registration: To access the meeting venue and media facilities, journalists must complete the following press accreditation form before 1 March 2024: https://forms.gle/kAhMeq8M5VPxm69Z9 Attendance is at the Commonwealth Secretariat’s discretion. We cannot sponsor journalists to attend the meeting. Travel to Zanzibar must be undertaken at the individual’s cost. One-to-one interviews: To request one-to-one press interviews, either in-person or virtually, with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, please email Snober Abbasi at s.abbasi@commonwealth.int.