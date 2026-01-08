ISLAND GIRLS ROCK APPOINTS POWERHOUSE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SIGNALING BOLD NEW PHASE FOR CARIBBEAN WOMEN’S MOVEMENT

By SKN Times | Featured

Island Girls Rock (IGR), the transnational nonprofit celebrating and empowering girls and women of Caribbean heritage, has formally appointed its Board of Directors—an important governance milestone that signals the organisation’s transition from a powerful grassroots movement into a strategically anchored, globally minded institution.

The announcement comes as Island Girls Rock expands its footprint across Nevis, the wider Caribbean, and the diaspora, deepening its influence in storytelling, wellness, intergenerational dialogue, and women-centred community building. With growth comes responsibility—and the newly appointed Board reflects a deliberate effort to pair vision with stewardship, creativity with structure, and passion with sustainability.

The Board of Directors comprises an accomplished, cross-sectoral group of leaders:

Chantal Miller – Founder & Creative Director

– Founder & Creative Director Terysia Herbert – Executive Director

– Executive Director Ayana McCalman – Executive Director

– Executive Director Mitchell Nover – Executive Director

– Executive Director Davinia Tomlinson – Executive Director

– Executive Director Julie Edwards – Treasurer & Head of Finance and Sustainability

Together, they represent a rare convergence of creative entrepreneurship, public health, law, luxury hospitality, finance, heritage preservation, and nonprofit governance—anchored by lived Caribbean experience and global reach.

From Movement to Institution

Founded in 2015 in London by Nevis-born creative entrepreneur Chantal Miller, Island Girls Rock emerged in response to the devastation of Tropical Storm Erika in Dominica. What began as a space for Caribbean women to connect, heal, and collaborate has since evolved into a respected platform for storytelling, wellness practice, and cultural affirmation.

Miller, a storyteller by trade and certified sound and creative healing practitioner, has worked with international institutions including Spotify, Afro Punk, BBC Arts, Southbank London, and The Caine Prize for African Writing. Her work bridges creativity, wellness, and social impact—an ethos that remains central to Island Girls Rock’s mission.

“The appointment of this Board ensures that as Island Girls Rock grows, it remains rooted in its principles while being supported by thoughtful, strategic guidance,” the organisation noted. “This collective is committed to the care, sustainability, and strengthening of the work.”

Deep Caribbean Roots, Global Expertise

The Board’s composition reflects Island Girls Rock’s intergenerational and diasporic identity.

Terysia Herbert, Executive Director of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, brings extensive experience in public health, education, research, and heritage advocacy. With academic training from Fordham University, CUNY Hunter College, and ongoing doctoral studies in urban planning and design, Herbert embodies the intersection of community health, culture, and sustainable development. Her return to Nevis after nearly two decades in New York underscores the growing trend of diaspora professionals reinvesting their expertise at home.

Ayana McCalman, a distinguished Attorney-at-Law with over 20 years of experience, adds formidable governance and policy depth. Having served in senior legal roles within the Government of Guyana and led her own legal practice for over a decade, McCalman has also held trustee and board positions across youth development, reproductive health, and faith-based global organisations. Now based in Nevis, she brings a sharpened focus on legal literacy and women’s empowerment—reframing law as a tool for access, agency, and storytelling.

Ayana McCalman

Mitchell Nover, Director of Public Relations and Communications at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, offers strategic communications and global branding expertise. Since 2017, Nover has played a key role in positioning Nevis as a premier Caribbean destination, leveraging storytelling, partnerships, and creative marketing. His background in international relations and cultural media further strengthens IGR’s capacity to communicate its mission on the world stage.

Mitchell Nover

Davinia Tomlinson, award-winning entrepreneur and founder of rainchq, injects financial empowerment and wealth literacy into the organisation’s strategic DNA. With two decades in investment management and experience at Fidelity Investments and PwC, Tomlinson is also a published author and media commentator. Her leadership aligns closely with IGR’s focus on equipping women and girls with the tools—not just inspiration—to build sustainable futures.

Julie Edwards, Treasurer and Head of Finance and Sustainability, brings nearly three decades of experience across financial services, accounting, and client engagement. As founder of JSE Bookkeeping and Support Corp, Edwards is known for meeting organisations where they are and helping them grow with clarity and confidence. Her Caribbean heritage and emphasis on mental strength, learning, and financial resilience position her as a stabilising force as Island Girls Rock scales.

Strategic Implications

The formation of a formal Board marks a critical inflection point. For Island Girls Rock, it signals readiness for long-term sustainability, stronger accountability, and expanded partnerships—locally and internationally. It also reflects a broader maturation of Caribbean women-led organisations that are increasingly asserting governance excellence alongside cultural leadership.

At a time when conversations around women’s empowerment risk becoming performative, Island Girls Rock’s Board appointment grounds its mission in structure, expertise, and measurable impact—without losing its soul.

Guided by Audre Lorde’s words—“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid”—Island Girls Rock appears poised to enter its next chapter with confidence.

For Nevis, the Caribbean, and the diaspora, the message is clear: this is not just a celebration of women’s voices—but a serious, sustained investment in their power.