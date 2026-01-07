REGIONAL JOURNALIST BLASTS CARICOM LEADERSHIP AND THE REGIONAL GROUPING’S “STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY” OVER U.S.–VENEZUELA STRIKE

By Times Caribbean News Desk

A fierce regional debate has erupted after noted Caribbean journalist delivered a blistering critique of and its leadership, accusing the regional body of hiding behind silence and diplomatic wordplay in the face of what she describes as a historic breach of international law.

In a sharply worded commentary, Farier condemned CARICOM’s response to the United States’ January 3, 2026 military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the forcible capture of Venezuelan President and his wife and their transfer to the United States to face criminal charges. According to Farier, the operation represents a defining moment for global order—and a dangerous test for small states.

While major international actors, including Colombia, China and Russia, openly denounced the strike as a violation of Venezuelan sovereignty, Farier noted that CARICOM’s initial response merely expressed “grave concern,” carefully avoiding any mention of the United States or a legal assessment of the action. A follow-up statement later that day reaffirmed abstract principles—sovereignty, territorial integrity and multilateralism—without naming the aggressor or condemning the use of force.

“That is not neutrality,” Farier argued. “That is strategic ambiguity—and it is perilous.”

She warned that cautious language in moments of crisis can be interpreted as acquiescence, particularly when global norms are being openly tested. Farier linked the Venezuela operation to what she described as a wider U.S. military posture in the region, amplified by remarks from U.S. President , who framed the intervention around narcotics, oil interests and temporary U.S. oversight—rather than democratic restoration.

Citing international legal scholars, Farier stressed that the use of force without United Nations Security Council authorisation or a clear self-defence claim violates the UN Charter. For CARICOM, she said, the stakes are existential: small states survive on rules, not power.

She pointed to Barbados Prime Minister as the lone regional leader to publicly voice this concern, warning that if sovereignty can be selectively suspended, no Caribbean nation is truly safe.

Farier’s conclusion was stark: “If the rules are not defended when they are broken next door, do not expect them to protect you when the pressure comes home.”