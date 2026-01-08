RSCNPF PRESS CONFERENCE SPARKS OUTRAGE AS NO UPDATES GIVEN ON HIGH-PROFILE MURDERS AND UNPRECEDENTED ASSASSINATION

SKN Times | Special Investigation & Analysis

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is facing intensifying public backlash following a press conference convened on Wednesday afternoon, January 7, that addressed a range of administrative and operational matters—while pointedly avoiding any updates on some of the most serious and disturbing crimes in the nation’s recent history.

Led by Commissioner of Police Sutton, the police high command spoke at length on routine policing issues, public cooperation, and general crime trends. However, glaringly absent from the briefing was any substantive update on the unresolved murder of businesswoman Sandra Roberts, the brutal killing of dancehall artiste Krami “I-Mark” Morris-O’Loughlin, and the unprecedented assassination of political figure Azziwah “Milk” Niles-Jones.

For many observers, the omission was not accidental—it was symbolic.

Crimes That Shook the Federation

The assassination of Azziwah “Milk” Niles-Jones marked an unprecedented and deeply unsettling moment in the Federation’s history. On the night of Tuesday, August 20, 2024, police confirmed that the 42-year-old was shot multiple times while seated in his pickup along the Island Main Road at Holland Ghaut, outside Keys Village. His vehicle was discovered on the mountainside of the road, facing Basseterre, with Niles-Jones slumped lifeless in the driver’s seat.

Despite the extraordinary nature of the crime—widely regarded as a targeted political assassination—months have passed without any public disclosure of suspects, motive, or meaningful investigative progress.

Equally haunting is the murder of Krami Morris-O’Loughlin, popularly known as I-Mark. In the early hours of Sunday, August 18, 2024, police responded to reports of gunfire in Molineaux, where the 36-year-old dancehall artiste was found dead in his yard, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His killing sent shockwaves through the creative community and underscored the vulnerability of cultural figures in the country’s escalating violence.

The unsolved murder of businesswoman Sandra Roberts further deepens public unease, reinforcing fears that violence is no longer confined to any one demographic, profession, or social space.

Families Left in Agonising Limbo

Perhaps most distressing is the human toll behind the statistics.

The families of Azziwah Niles-Jones and Krami Morris-O’Loughlin have reportedly received no meaningful updates on the status of investigations into the deaths of their loved ones. The prolonged silence has compounded their grief, leaving them trapped between mourning and unanswered questions.

In cases of such gravity, transparency is not optional—it is essential. The absence of communication fuels speculation, erodes trust, and deepens public frustration in a society already strained by fear and uncertainty.

A Press Conference That Raised More Questions Than Answers

The failure of the RSCNPF to even acknowledge these cases during a nationally anticipated press conference has reignited serious concerns about accountability, investigative capacity, and leadership responsiveness within the force.

While law enforcement agencies often cite the need to protect sensitive investigations, prolonged silence—especially on matters involving assassinations and prominent public figures—creates the perception of stagnation or institutional paralysis.

Equally notable is the absence of substantive commentary from the Ministry of National Security, raising broader questions about political oversight, strategic direction, and whether the nation’s most serious crimes are being treated with the urgency they demand.

A Growing Crisis of Confidence

What is now unfolding is no longer solely a crime problem—it is a crisis of confidence.

When months pass without updates, when families remain uninformed, and when press briefings avoid the most pressing national concerns, the credibility of the justice system itself comes under scrutiny. The public is not demanding miracles, but it is demanding honesty, communication, and visible effort.

As St. Kitts and Nevis continues to grapple with violent crimes that have crossed previously unthinkable lines, the silence from those charged with protecting the nation has become as troubling as the crimes themselves.

The question now reverberating across the Federation is unavoidable:

If the police cannot speak to the most serious crimes shaking the country, who will—and when?