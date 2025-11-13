Statement on Transition from Public Service-Dr. Bichara Sahely, BSc, MBBS, DM (Internal Medicine)

For Immediate Release — 13 November 2025

After more than two decades of dedicated service at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, I have concluded my tenure as Consultant Internist upon reaching the mandatory retirement age for public service. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to care for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and to work alongside so many committed colleagues who have given tirelessly to the nation’s health system.

This transition comes at a natural juncture in both my professional and personal life. I will be prioritizing my health, attending to family matters, and preparing for our family’s planned relocation to Canada, where we hope to support our children’s continued education and growth. I remain deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by patients and peers alike, and for the opportunity to have contributed to strengthening clinical care, medical education, and systems improvement within our Federation.

I wish to extend sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Health for its gracious public tribute recognizing my service. I am especially thankful to the nurses, physicians, technicians, and administrative staff whose dedication, teamwork, and quiet excellence sustain the delivery of care every day.

For continuity of care, my hospital patients will remain under the capable attention of the Internal Medicine Department at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. I will also continue to serve patients in my private practice in Basseterre until August 2026, and medical charts may be collected from my office before that date to facilitate ongoing care and follow-up.

As I move into this next chapter, my commitment to service, education, and regenerative healthcare remains steadfast. Our health system’s continued progress depends on unity of purpose, evidence-based reform, and respect for professional integrity. I look forward to supporting that work in whatever ways I can, both here at home and abroad.

Dr. Bichara Sahely, BSc, MBBS, DM (Internal Medicine)

Consultant Physician — Internal Medicine

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts

13 November 2025