The Countdown to St. Maarten 55th Carnival Celebration is on!

Philipsburg, St. Maarten April 24 – May 2, 2026, If you’ve ever wondered what pure euphoria feels like, sounds like, looks like, St. Maarten Carnival is ready to give you the answer—and next year it’s turning 55. For nine sun‑drenched days next April, the Friendly Island becomes a living kaleidoscope: costumes glitter like Caribbean sunsets, steel pans sparkle in the heat, and waves of soca crash into the streets until dawn surrenders to daybreak – not to mention all this set to the backdrop of the beauty of the island!

But Carnival 55 isn’t just another series of parties; it’s the ultimate culmination of music, masqueraders, and mouth‑watering flavor of food. In the legendary Carnival Village, more than 80 sizzling booths will ignite your senses with everything from johnny cakes to conch fritters that taste like they were kissed by the sea. Ever paired a sunrise Rum Punch with a midnight johnny cake? You soon will—then you’ll be lining up for more.

Ultimate Experience Productions and the Caribbean’s premier hype‑machine JuliansPromos are engineering a celebration that dares you to go bigger, jump higher, and stay later than ever before. Surprise headline acts, VIP fetes on secret beaches, a J’ouvert morning that will have you reveling in the wee hours of the morning to the basking head of the midday sun —every rumor will be true, and the ones you haven’t heard are even wilder.

Here’s your invitation:

Will you be on that flight that lands exactly 11 months from now?

Will you be the friend who convinces the crew to finally live this bucket list dream?

Will your costume glitter loud enough to steal the spotlight on Front Street?

Don’t wait for someone else’s Instagram Story to answer those questions. Join the JuliansPromos mailing list today at JuliansPromos.com and unlock exclusive early‑bird events, travel steals, and first‑to‑know artist drops. Rally your squad, book the villa with the infinity pool, and start planning the color palette for that road‑ready masterpiece you’ve been dreaming about.

“Fifty‑five years of Carnival isn’t just history—it’s a living pulse,” says the Ultimate Experience Productions team. “Come feel it in your chest, taste it on your tongue, and lose your voice singing until sunrise and beyond – then bathe it all off in our beautiful waters. If you’ve never been, this is the year. If you’ve been once, you already know—you’re coming back.” Mark it down, circle it, tattoo it if you must: APRIL 24 – MAY 2, 2026. Bring your curiosity, your stamina, and your wildest questions. St. Maarten will answer every single one.

