EULOGY THAT DEFINED A LIFE OF SERVICE: TERENCE V. BYRON, CMG, HONOURS DR. MAC MILLA LORENZO HODGE, M.B.E., AS A GIANT OF COMPASSION, SCHOLARSHIP AND HUMANITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts — December 11, 2025

In a deeply moving, intellectually rich and spiritually grounded eulogy delivered at the Basseterre Wesley Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon, Terence V. Byron, CMG, offered the nation and the wider Caribbean a masterclass in remembrance, reflection and responsibility, as he paid tribute to the extraordinary life of Dr. Mac Milla Lorenzo Hodge, M.B.E.—physician, scholar, humanitarian, family man and quiet giant of Caribbean service.

Speaking with humility, warmth and precision, Byron framed the eulogy not merely as a farewell, but as a public accounting of a life well lived, one whose impact spanned Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and generations of lives touched in silence.

Born on March 5, 1935, in Stoney Ground, Anguilla, to humble but ambitious parents, Reuben and Juliette Hodge, Dr. Hodge’s life was shaped early by discipline, intellectual brilliance and moral purpose. His winning of the Leeward Islands Scholarship in 1953—as the only Anguillian to do so, and after completing a seven-year programme in just five years at the St. Kitts-Nevis Grammar School—marked the emergence of a mind that would later redefine medical care and humanitarian service in the Federation.

Byron skillfully wove together voices from across continents and decades—former teachers, nurses, colleagues, friends, family members and national leaders—each testifying to a man of towering intellect paired with uncommon humility. From Zimbabwe to Anguilla, from hospital wards to classrooms, the refrain was consistent: Dr. Hodge was brilliant, compassionate, generous and deeply human.

As a doctor, his reputation bordered on legendary. Colleagues recalled diagnostic accuracy that seemed almost instinctive, long before confirmatory tests. Patients remembered a physician who placed need above fees, compassion above protocol, and dignity above all else. His work as a paediatrician at Pogson Hospital and later at JNF General Hospital defined standards of care that remain benchmarks today.

Yet what elevated Dr. Hodge beyond professional excellence was what Byron rightly described as a theology of action. Through testimonies from his widow Angela, his children, and close associates, the eulogy revealed a man who quietly supported at least 123 vulnerable children, often unwed mothers and neglected families, not through institutions, but through his own resources, time and love—carefully recorded in a personal log, never for recognition, always for responsibility.

One of the most poignant moments of the eulogy came as Byron read directly from Dr. Hodge’s own words—his deeply personal account of illness, vulnerability and the transformative compassion shown to him by Angela Inniss during a life-threatening spinal injury. In those words, the audience encountered a man unafraid of gratitude, humility or love—qualities that defined his personal and public life alike.

The portrait of Dr. Hodge as a devoted father emerged powerfully. His son Mark, a distinguished medical professional with four university degrees funded by his father, spoke of a provider who ensured his children “never wanted for anything,” but more importantly, instilled in them a commitment to service. His daughter Margaret recalled warmth, humour and music-filled joy, while his youngest son Ambrose shared his father’s calm philosophical acceptance of mortality—a final lesson in grace.

Byron’s tribute also situated Dr. Hodge within a remarkable generation of Caribbean intellect—friends and contemporaries such as Sir Kennedy Simmonds, Sir Lee Moore, Sir Cuthbert Sebastian, Dr. Laughton Richardson and others—yet noted that Dr. Hodge wore brilliance lightly, never seeking prominence, always preferring purpose.

The eulogy culminated in a powerful theological reflection drawn from Matthew 25:40, underscoring the central truth of Dr. Hodge’s life: that service to the least among us is service to Christ himself. In this framing, Dr. Hodge’s medical practice, generosity, mentorship and quiet sacrifices were elevated from good deeds to sacred acts.

In the final analysis, this was not merely a eulogy for a man, but a challenge to a nation. Terence Byron’s address urged listeners to measure success not by titles or honours—though Dr. Hodge was awarded the MBE in 1999—but by impact, integrity and compassion.

Dr. Mac Milla Lorenzo Hodge leaves behind more than memories. He leaves behind lives saved, minds shaped, children uplifted, families strengthened and a moral blueprint for what it means to live with purpose.

As the church fell silent and the final words echoed, one truth was unmistakable:

St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, and the wider Caribbean are better because Dr. Mac Milla Lorenzo Hodge lived.

— SKN TIMES