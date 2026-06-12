HARRIS PAINTS MAKES HISTORY WITH LAUNCH OF QUANTUM DRY™

Caribbean Manufacturer Introduces World’s First Single-Base Dry Tinting System

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — Harris Paints has made history in the global coatings industry with the launch of Quantum Dry™, a groundbreaking new colour technology being hailed as the world’s first single-base dry tinting system for decorative paint.

The historic unveiling took place this week at Harris Paints’ Corporate Headquarters in Barbados, marking another major innovation milestone for one of the Caribbean’s most respected manufacturing brands.

According to Harris Paints, the new technology allows decorative paint to be tinted using advanced dry pigment pearls within a single-base colour system, a major departure from traditional tinting methods that rely on liquid colourants and multiple paint bases.

The launch builds on the company’s earlier breakthrough, the Quantum i12 colour system, introduced four years ago. That innovation revolutionised paint tinting across Harris Paints retailers in the region by allowing one base to produce cleaner, clearer, more accurate and more consistent colours.

The Quantum i12 platform has since grown beyond the Caribbean through The Quantum Corporation, a subsidiary focused on colour innovation. The company has added a proprietary AI-driven colour matching engine and now licenses its technology internationally. As a result, paint technology developed in the Caribbean is reportedly being used in markets as far away as Italy and Bangladesh, with additional countries expected to come on board.

The new Quantum Dry™ system is the latest extension of that innovation platform. It uses solid pigment pearls developed by Vibrantz Technologies, a global advanced materials and colour solutions company, to tint single-base paint.

“The beauty of dry tinting is its simplicity,” said Angelo Vincenzi, co-CEO of The Quantum Corporation. “There are actually a lot of very technical factors required to control liquid colourants precisely to ensure they perform as expected. Vibrantz Technologies has developed a specialized process that encapsulates pure pigment — without water — into a dry pearl. This makes the Quantum Dry tint system cleaner, simpler and very robust. We see it as having a lot of future potential.”

Dry pigment pearl tinting has been gaining momentum globally, particularly in Europe, where environmental standards continue to become more stringent. However, Harris Paints says the technology had not previously entered the Caribbean in this form and had not been offered through a single-base system.

Antonio Vasconcellos, co-CEO of The Quantum Corporation, said the new system represents an important step forward for sustainability in the paint industry.

“Dry tinting is an important direction for the industry,” he said. “Quantum Dry is a more sustainable approach to tinting. By reducing additives, introducing more easily recyclable packaging, and limiting the carbon footprint, the system significantly reduces environmental impact without sacrificing performance.”

He added that the pigment pearls allow for highly accurate and repeatable colours through their specialized dispensing process, further strengthening the unique Quantum i12 single-base approach.

For Harris Paints, the development is not only a technological advancement but also a powerful example of Caribbean innovation competing on the world stage.

Don Gooding, Colour Delivery Manager for the Harris Paints Group, said Quantum i12 has already transformed how paint retailers operate across the region.

“The Quantum i12 system has been a game changer, allowing us to offer paint retailers around the region substantial operational advantages and improved efficiency, such as reduced inventory and storage demand and simpler stock management, as well as excellent colour performance standards,” Gooding said.

He added that Harris Paints is proud to be the first paint supplier in the world to partner with Quantum and Vibrantz to access the new dry technology for single-base tint systems.

The first Harris Paints product to feature Quantum Dry™ will be Ulttima Pure Zero VOC Interior Flat Emulsion, the company’s most environmental paint line. The system will initially be available only at Harris Paints’ Wildey retail location in Barbados.

Luke Ticknor, Senior VP Sales and Marketing at Harris Paints, described the launch as a historic first step, with a phased rollout planned over the coming year.

“Within the next year we expect to expand our offering to include more paint lines as well as strategically introducing Quantum Dry across our markets,” Ticknor said.

“This technology is yet another first-to-market innovation for Harris and exemplifies the growing global reach of Harris thanks to Quantum innovation. With Quantum Dry, we are not simply launching a new colour system, but we are helping to shape the future of sustainable paint technology.”

The launch positions Harris Paints as a major Caribbean-led innovator in sustainable paint technology and reinforces Barbados’ and the wider region’s growing role in advanced manufacturing, colour science and environmentally responsible industry solutions.

For more information regarding Harris Paints, Quantum i12 technology or the Quantum Dry system, contact: tracy.johnson@harrispaintsonline.com or 1-246-262-6527.