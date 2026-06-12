ELON MUSK BECOMES WORLD’S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE AS SPACEX ROCKETS INTO HISTORY WITH RECORD-BREAKING STOCK MARKET DEBUT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 12, 2026 — Elon Musk has reportedly become the world’s first trillionaire after shares in SpaceX soared during what is being described as the biggest stock market debut in history.

The dramatic Wall Street moment unfolded Friday as SpaceX, Musk’s reusable rocket, satellite, artificial intelligence and space technology powerhouse, made its long-awaited debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York, instantly sending global financial markets into a frenzy.

According to available market reports, SpaceX was listed with an eye-popping valuation of approximately US$2.2 trillion, placing it among the most valuable companies on Earth and pushing Musk’s total net worth to just over US$1 trillion, or about £750 billion.

The company reportedly offered its shares at US$135 each, but investor demand was so intense that trading opened at US$150 and briefly surged as high as US$176.50, reflecting extraordinary enthusiasm for the future of commercial space travel, artificial intelligence, satellite communications and Musk-linked companies.

The historic debut cements Musk’s position as the world’s richest man and marks a stunning new chapter in the rise of private space enterprise. SpaceX, once viewed as a risky dream built around reusable rockets and Mars ambitions, is now being treated by investors as one of the most powerful technology companies of the modern era.

For supporters, the moment represents the triumph of vision, persistence and disruptive innovation. SpaceX has reshaped the global space industry through reusable launch systems, expanded satellite internet services through Starlink, and pushed bold ambitions for deep-space exploration.

For critics and market analysts, however, the trillion-dollar milestone also raises major questions about wealth concentration, market speculation, corporate governance and the enormous influence of a single individual across transportation, energy, space, artificial intelligence, media and communications.

Still, Friday’s debut sent one unmistakable message across global markets: investors are betting heavily that SpaceX is no longer simply a rocket company, but a central player in the future of space, connectivity, automation and artificial intelligence.

Musk’s rise from tech entrepreneur to trillionaire now stands as one of the most extraordinary wealth stories in modern business history. From Tesla’s electric vehicle revolution to SpaceX’s reusable rockets and Starlink’s satellite network, his companies have repeatedly challenged traditional industries and forced global competitors to rethink what is possible.

The SpaceX listing is also expected to create enormous paper wealth for early investors, executives and employees, many of whom held shares while the company remained private for nearly 25 years.

Market excitement around the debut was driven not only by SpaceX’s rocket launches, but also by its growing role in satellite internet, defense contracts, commercial space transportation, AI-linked infrastructure and long-term plans connected to lunar and Mars exploration.

With SpaceX now publicly traded, investors around the world will be watching closely to see whether the company can justify its historic valuation, maintain its pace of innovation, and deliver financial results matching the sky-high expectations built into its debut.

For now, however, Elon Musk has achieved a milestone never before reached in modern capitalism: the first trillion-dollar personal fortune.

And on Friday, Wall Street did not merely witness a stock market debut.

It witnessed the launch of a new era.