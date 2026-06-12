Shajuneé Gumbs Named Ignite 30 Under 30 Awardee, Celebrates Youth Leadership and Purpose-Driven Impact

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 12, 2026 — Young communications professional and entrepreneur Shajuneé Gumbs is celebrating a major milestone after being recognized as an Ignite 30 Under 30 awardee, an honour she says represents far more than personal achievement.

Gumbs, who holds a BA (Hons) in Integrated Marketing Communication and is the owner of SoMark Media, described the recognition as a powerful and inspiring experience that reaffirmed her belief in the ability of young people to create meaningful change.

In a heartfelt reflection shared following the event, Gumbs said she was honoured to be among passionate, driven and like-minded individuals who are committed to making a difference in their communities and beyond.

“This experience was about so much more than receiving an award,” Gumbs shared. “It was about being in a room filled with passionate, driven, and like-minded individuals who are committed to creating change in their communities and beyond.”

The Ignite 30 Under 30 recognition celebrates emerging young leaders, innovators and changemakers who are using their talents, platforms and ideas to impact society in meaningful ways. For Gumbs, the occasion was not only a celebration of achievement, but also a reminder of what becomes possible when vision is matched with action.

She noted that the inspiring words from speakers, the vision of the founder, and the accomplishments of fellow awardees all contributed to an atmosphere of empowerment and purpose.

“Every moment served as a reminder of what is possible when purpose meets action,” she said. “It was empowering, motivating, and a true privilege to be among so many young leaders making a difference.”

As the founder of SoMark Media, Gumbs has positioned herself as part of a growing generation of Caribbean creatives and communications professionals who are using media, branding and storytelling to elevate people, businesses and communities.

Her background in Integrated Marketing Communication reflects a strong foundation in strategy, messaging, branding and public engagement — skills that continue to shape her professional journey and entrepreneurial vision.

Gumbs said the award reaffirmed a belief she has carried for years: that youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but active contributors to progress today.

“For years, I have embraced the belief that youth have the power to create meaningful change, and this event reaffirmed that conviction,” she stated. “Seeing so many individuals turning their ideas into impact was both humbling and inspiring.”

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Gumbs also acknowledged the journey that brought her to this moment and the support she has received along the way.

“Grateful for this recognition, for the journey that brought me here, and for everyone who has supported me along the way,” she said.

Gumbs’ recognition as an Ignite 30 Under 30 awardee adds to the growing list of young Caribbean professionals who are stepping forward with confidence, creativity and purpose.

Her message is clear: youth leadership is alive, impactful and essential.

“Here’s to continuing to lead, serve, empower others, and make a lasting impact,” Gumbs declared.

For Shajuneé Gumbs, this honour is not the end of a journey, but another powerful reminder that purpose-driven young people can inspire change, build legacy and help shape a brighter future.

Youth making a difference.