INNOCENT! DRUSAN HENRY FREED

Declares Innocence in Sandra Roberts Murder Case

St Kitts 400M athlete Drusan Henry, recently released from police custody, has emphatically declared his innocence in relation to the murder of businesswoman Sandra Roberts. In a message allegedly penned by Henry and circulating on social media, he passionately professed his non-involvement in the crime and pointed to video evidence that placed him at home during the incident.

Henry’s message reads: “I am Drusan Henry. I was recently held by the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for questioning in the murder of Sandra Roberts. I wish for the public to know that I had nothing to do with nor involved in the heinous act of violence of the deceased. I have never been and I will never be a murderer nor a gang member. I was released and not charged for the crime. Thankfully for the cameras at my home that proved my innocence because I was at home at the time of the incident. My brother recently lost his life due to gun violence. Although I am still grieving his loss, I will never take matters into my own hands for revenge. Revenge is mine, said the Lord. I put everything in his hands for justice.”

Roberts’ murder marks the country’s 58th since Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, took office.