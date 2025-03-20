BETRAYED BY NEGLIGENCE: LEE L. MOORE JUDICIAL COMPLEX LEFT TO ROT UNDER PM DREW’S ADMINISTRATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Once envisioned as a pillar of justice and modern governance, the Lee L. Moore Judicial Complex has now become an embarrassing testament to neglect and broken promises. Nearly three years into Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration, the grand structure remains abandoned, a lifeless husk overshadowing East Independence Square.

Built to replace the historic courthouse lost in a devastating fire in the early 1980s, the complex was supposed to symbolize progress—a state-of-the-art judicial hub embodying justice and efficiency. Instead, it has been left to decay, an imposing but purposeless concrete shell that looms over the city like an unfulfilled dream.

Critics argue that the neglect of the Lee L. Moore building is just one symptom of a larger problem: government mismanagement of public infrastructure. While millions of taxpayers’ dollars are funneled into renting office spaces for government departments, vital government-owned properties remain in disrepair. The long-abandoned RLB Home and Proposed Museum, the National Museum at the Old Treasury, and numerous government-owned residences in Bird Rock and Fortlands tell the same story—of wasted potential and financial irresponsibility.

“This is more than an eyesore—it’s a betrayal,” a concerned citizen remarked. “Instead of revitalizing these properties, the government is spending millions on rent while letting our assets crumble. Where is the accountability?”

Despite repeated calls for action, the Drew-led administration has failed to provide a clear plan for the Lee L. Moore Judicial Complex or the many other derelict government structures across the Federation. As time passes, frustration mounts, and the question remains: How long will the people of St. Kitts be forced to watch their national treasures turn to ruins under this administration’s watch?