CBI BOARD REVEALED: NEW ERA BEGINS

Government Announces High-Caliber Board of Governors for Citizenship by Investment Unit

In a significant move, the government has unveiled the new Board of Governors for the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU). This newly established body will oversee the CIU’s operations and governance, setting the stage for a new era of professionalism and transparency in St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The Board will be chaired by Calvin St. Juste, who brings 25 years of experience in international finance, cybersecurity, and client management. Joining him are Dr. Louisa Lawrence, Carlton Pogson, Damille James, Kishma Maclean, and Marsha Harris. St. Juste, currently serving as the Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations for St. Kitts and Nevis, is well-positioned to lead this distinguished group.

Tasked with modernizing the CIU, the Board’s primary responsibilities include commissioning an independent external audit of the CIU’s operations—a practice that will now be conducted annually to ensure good governance. This move is designed to enhance transparency and maintain the highest standards of integrity within the program.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrance Drew, emphasized the strategic advantages of establishing the CIU as a statutory body. “With the statutory body in place, we have the opportunity to structure the unit in a way that makes it highly adaptable, efficient, and responsive to the global business climate. This is crucial for keeping St. Kitts and Nevis ahead of the curve, ensuring the program’s sustainability, and meeting our objectives,” Dr. Drew stated.

In addition to monitoring the international Citizenship by Investment (CBI) industry, the Board will develop policies and procedures for the CIU, ensuring that proposed CBI projects are financially sound and beneficial to the Federation. This appointment underscores the Government’s commitment to upholding the highest international standards of compliance, auditing, and due diligence, further enhancing the Programme’s esteemed position in the global migration industry.

With these new appointments, the CIU is poised to advance its mission of attracting high-quality investors while maintaining rigorous standards of accountability and integrity.