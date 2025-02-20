St. Kitts Music Festival 2025: Final Wave and Star-Studded Lineup Revealed!
The St. Kitts Music Festival, the Caribbean’s premier music event, has unveiled its final wave of artists for the highly anticipated 2025 edition. Headlined by Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel, R&B powerhouse Jennifer Hudson, Trinidadian sensation Kes The Band, Dancehall Queen Spice, reggae stars Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo, and the local favorite Kollision Band, this year’s lineup promises an unforgettable experience.
Here’s the full breakdown for the three-day festival:
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Shenseea
Signal Band
Trilla-G
Patrice Roberts
Yung Bredda
Friday, June 27, 2025
Vybz Kartel
Barrington Levy
Spice
Jah Vinci
Chronic Law
Dejour
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Jennifer Hudson
Ayra Starr
Romain Virgo
Christopher Martin
Kes The Band
AkaiiUSweet
Tobap
Kollision Band
Honey Bees String Band
St. Kitts Steel Orchestra (SKSO)
DJ Tero
IDeli Napi
Collin Wyatt
Abena Amory
Virgil Hodge
Nicholas Branker
The festival promises an eclectic mix of Caribbean rhythms, reggae, dancehall, soca, and international hits, making it the ultimate summer destination for music lovers.
Stay tuned for more festival details and prepare for an unforgettable celebration of music and culture on the beautiful shores of St. Kitts.
