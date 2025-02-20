St. Kitts Music Festival 2025: Final Wave and Star-Studded Lineup Revealed!

The St. Kitts Music Festival, the Caribbean’s premier music event, has unveiled its final wave of artists for the highly anticipated 2025 edition. Headlined by Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel, R&B powerhouse Jennifer Hudson, Trinidadian sensation Kes The Band, Dancehall Queen Spice, reggae stars Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo, and the local favorite Kollision Band, this year’s lineup promises an unforgettable experience.

Here’s the full breakdown for the three-day festival:

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Shenseea

Signal Band

Trilla-G

Patrice Roberts

Yung Bredda

Friday, June 27, 2025

Vybz Kartel

Barrington Levy

Spice

Jah Vinci

Chronic Law

Dejour

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Jennifer Hudson

Ayra Starr

Romain Virgo

Christopher Martin

Kes The Band

AkaiiUSweet

Tobap

Kollision Band

Honey Bees String Band

St. Kitts Steel Orchestra (SKSO)

DJ Tero

IDeli Napi

Collin Wyatt

Abena Amory

Virgil Hodge

Nicholas Branker

The festival promises an eclectic mix of Caribbean rhythms, reggae, dancehall, soca, and international hits, making it the ultimate summer destination for music lovers.

Stay tuned for more festival details and prepare for an unforgettable celebration of music and culture on the beautiful shores of St. Kitts.

