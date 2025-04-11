BASKETBALL TAKES CENTER COURT: ST. KITTS & NEVIS TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER GLEN “GHOST” PHILLIP INVITATIONAL CAMP



Legend’s Legacy Lives On in International Sports Initiative for Future Stars

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – April 11, 2025 — In a major leap forward for sports development in the Federation, St. Kitts & Nevis is set to host the inaugural Glen “Ghost” Phillip Invitational Basketball Camp, a first-of-its-kind international training experience honoring the late sporting icon, community mentor, and former Minister of Sports.

Slated for July 14–18, 2025, this transformative five-day camp is organized by the Harmonites Sports and Community Group (RAMS Hitters) in partnership with USA-based LORMAR Consulting and will welcome boys and girls aged 7 to 22 for a high-energy immersion into basketball skills, leadership development, and personal growth.

What sets this camp apart is its global coaching team, including elite trainers from the London School of Basketball (UK) who will deliver expert instruction in ball handling, shooting mechanics, defensive and offensive strategies, and team-building exercises designed to challenge and inspire.

The camp is not just about basketball—it’s about celebrating the enduring legacy of Glen “Ghost” Phillip, a towering figure in local sports whose passion for youth empowerment laid the foundation for the RAMS Hitters’ longstanding success.

“Ghost’s passion for basketball and mentorship inspired countless players,” said James “Barman” Hanley, Head Coach of the RAMS Hitters. “This camp is a tribute to his belief that sports can transform lives. With our partners at LORMAR and the London School of Basketball, we aim to equip young athletes with the tools to excel—on and off the court.”

Shaun Weston, General Manager of RAM’s Trading Ltd., echoed the sentiment, noting: “For over 30 years, RAM’s has supported the Hitters’ mission to uplift youth through sports. We’re honored to help launch this camp, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to community development and Glen Ghost Phillip’s enduring vision.”

With its international partnerships, dynamic programming, and heartfelt tribute to a national legend, the Glen “Ghost” Phillip Invitational Camp is poised to become a cornerstone event in the Federation’s sports calendar, offering aspiring athletes not just an opportunity to play—but to grow, lead, and dream bigger.

For Media Inquiries:

James Hanley

Head Coach, RAMS Hitters Basketball Club

[email protected] | 663-3155

Mark your calendars. July 14–18. Basketball meets legacy. The future takes flight.