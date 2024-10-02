Tourism Season Kicks Off with just 10 Cruise Calls scheduled in October: St. Kitts and Nevis Prepares for 2024-2025 Season

St. Kitts and Nevis – The much-anticipated tourism season is officially underway, but this year, it arrives with a noticeable decline in cruise ship calls at least in the opening month Ocotber. October marks the first month of the season, with only 10 cruise calls expected, reflecting a 50% drop from the 20+ calls recorded in October 2019.

The season is set to commence on a high note with the inaugural arrival of the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, scheduled to dock on Tuesday, October 8. This milestone event heralds the official start of the 2024-2025 Cruise Season for St. Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to the Icon of the Seas, several other notable cruise ships are slated to visit the islands this month. The lineup includes:

Celebrity Summit on Friday, October 11

on Friday, October 11 Rhapsody of the Seas on Wednesday, October 16

on Wednesday, October 16 Sapphire Princess on Friday, October 18

on Friday, October 18 Carnival Dream on Saturday, October 26

on Saturday, October 26 Amadea on Tuesday, October 29

on Tuesday, October 29 A significant influx is expected on Wednesday, October 30, with three cruise ships—Britannia, Mein Schiff 2, and Sapphire Princess—set to arrive simultaneously, bringing hundreds, if not thousands, of cruise passengers to Port Zante in St. Kitts.

The detailed itinerary for cruise arrivals in October 2024 is as follows:

While the decline in cruise ship visits in the Opening month is concerning for local businesses reliant on tourism, the arrival of these vessels presents opportunities for commerce and exposure for the islands. Stakeholders in the tourism sector are optimistic that this season will still yield benefits, with hopes for increased visitor engagement as the year progresses.

As the cruise season unfolds, the focus remains on promoting St. Kitts and Nevis as a vibrant and attractive destination, ensuring that the islands continue to welcome visitors with open arms.