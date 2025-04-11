DASH CAM JUSTICE IN ACTION – DOZENS OF TRAFFIC OFFENDERS FACE PENALTIES IN ST. KITTS

Authorities Prepare Tickets, Court Summonses After Public Submits Reckless Driving Footage

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS, APRIL 10, 2025 – The campaign to crack down on reckless driving in St. Kitts and Nevis is already yielding results, just weeks after authorities urged the public to submit dash cam footage of traffic violations. According to the Licencing Authority, dozens of videos documenting dangerous and illegal driving have been received at [email protected], and enforcement action is underway.

The submissions—coming from concerned citizens islandwide—have exposed a disturbing range of traffic infractions, including dangerous overtaking, red light running, and blatant disregard for traffic signs and roundabout rules. Each incident is being meticulously reviewed in accordance with the Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025.

As a result, tickets and court summonses are being prepared for the registered owners of the vehicles seen violating traffic laws. Authorities say that in cases where further clarity is needed, investigations are ongoing to verify identities and ensure the authenticity of the footage.

The Amendment Act now allows for dash cam video to be admitted as evidence in court, and if such evidence leads to a conviction, the offender may be ordered to pay a reward of up to EC$5,000 to the person who submitted the footage.

“We commend the public for responding so swiftly and responsibly to our call,” said a spokesperson for the Licencing Authority. “This shows that our people are committed to making our roads safer and holding reckless drivers accountable.”

Citizens are reminded to include a brief description of the offence, along with the date, time, and location, when submitting footage. Those wishing to remain anonymous should clearly indicate that in their email.

All submissions are handled confidentially, under strict security protocols, and the authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to building a culture of road safety and accountability across the Federation.

For more information or to report a traffic violation, email: [email protected].