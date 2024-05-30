Jamaica urges WHO support tostrengthen health teams

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Wednesday, May 29, 2024: Jamaica has urged the

support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to bolster, through sharing

across jurisdictions, its human resources for health.

“Jamaica is moving to address some of the ‘push’ factors that cause our health

care workers to migrate, including modernising infrastructure and implementing

an electronic health records system,” said Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the

Hon. Christopher Tufton, addressing the 77 th session of the World Health

Assembly earlier this week.

“We are also increasing the pool of workers by enhancing training opportunities. I

recently announced a 2.5 billion Jamaican dollars scholarship programme to train

health care workers. The Government is also carrying out a review of

remuneration for public sector workers, in an effort to retain persons in the

service,” he added.

Yet, even with these interventions, the Minister told world leaders, Jamaica is

“fighting to compete with the pull factors from other countries”.

To solve the problem, Dr. Tufton said ways need to be found to share human

resources.

“We call upon the WHO to strengthen its efforts to help small countries develop

resilience through forging partnerships with training institutions, accreditation

bodies, clinical training sites across borders to allow for sharing of training and

trainers that will expand the numbers trained in small countries to satisfy the

needs of these countries and others,” the Minister said.

According to Dr. Tufton, the human resources for health constraints faced by

small island developing states (SIDS), including Jamaica, are threatening to

erode the gains made.

“Creative solutions must be identified. Achieving ‘Health for All’ requires ‘all

hands on deck’ to solve this decades-old problem that continues to stymie our

efforts to rehabilitate our health systems,” he insisted.

“Jamaica calls for the help of the WHO in this matter as we remain committed to

achieving health for all,” the Minister added.