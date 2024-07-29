Sir Clive Lloyd Receives 2024 Order of the Caribbean Community Award

CRICKET LEGEND LLOYD HONORED WITH AWARD

Sir Clive Lloyd, the former West Indies cricketer and legendary captain, has been awarded the 2024 Order of the Caribbean Community Award. Recognized as arguably the greatest captain Test and ODI cricket has ever seen, Lloyd’s leadership inspired a generation of cricketers and established the West Indies as a dominant force in world cricket.

Born in Georgetown, Guyana on August 31, 1944, the 6′ 5″ Lloyd debuted for his state at 19. He quickly gained attention, making his debut for Lancashire in 1968 and for the West Indies against India in 1966. In his first Test, he scored 82 and 78 not out, leading his team to victory alongside Sir Gary Sobers. He scored his first Test century against England in Trinidad, an instrumental innings in averting defeat.

Lloyd’s career spanned two decades, during which he amassed 7515 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 46.67, including 19 centuries. His powerful batting style, characterized by minimal footwork and a heavy bat, devastated bowlers, particularly in the county circuit where he scored a then-record double hundred against Glamorgan in two hours. In 1971, he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year after scoring 1600 runs for Lancashire.

Appointed captain during the India tour of 1974-75, Lloyd’s aggressive leadership style was transformative. He led the West Indies to series victories and two consecutive World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979. His innovative strategy of employing tall, fast bowlers revolutionized Test cricket, though it drew criticism for low over rates and intimidation tactics. Despite a 5-1 series loss to Australia, Lloyd’s batting remained consistent, highlighted by his career-best 242 in Mumbai.

After retiring in 1986, Lloyd continued contributing to cricket as a team manager, commentator, and ICC Match Referee. He officiated the controversial 1996 World Cup semi-final and later served as Chairman of the ICC cricket committee. His accolades include OBE and AO honors and the Order of the Caribbean Community for his extraordinary contributions to cricket.

Notable Facts:

Lloyd’s eyes were damaged in a school fight, leading him to wear spectacles. He took 114 wickets in first-class cricket as a right-arm medium bowler. He is the cousin of renowned West Indies spinner Lance Gibbs. His son, Jason Lloyd, is a goalkeeper for the Guyana national team.

The Order of the Caribbean Community honors individuals for outstanding contributions to the Caribbean, granting recipients specific privileges and the honorary title “Honourable,” followed by the suffix O.C.C. Sir Clive Lloyd’s remarkable legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of cricket in the Caribbean and beyond.