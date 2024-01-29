Icon of the Seas’ Maiden Call to St. Kitts: A Testament to Visionary Leadership

Port Zante, St.Kitts (Monday Janaury 29th, 2024):-The forthcoming maiden voyage of the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, to include St. Kitts in its ports of call, stands as a testament to the visionary leadership and strategic infrastructure investments of the Team Unity government. The 1,197-foot-long Royal Caribbean Group vessel is scheduled to dock at the 2nd cruise pier at Port Zante, Basseterre, on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, further validating the remarkable record of public service delivery by former Minister of Infrastructure, Hon Ian Patches Liburd.

Expressing these sentiments, Dr. Timothy Harris, current leader of the Peoples Labour Party and the third Prime Minister, emphasized the incredible value of the additional pier, constructed during his tenure. Dr. Harris underscored the commitment of the Team Unity government to building the 2nd pier in response to the growing cruise tourism industry, recognizing the potential economic benefits for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Despite facing criticism during the construction, Dr. Harris highlighted the government’s ability to prove detractors wrong, showcasing their dedication to fulfilling promises. The Icon of the Seas, with its impending arrival, not only solidifies St. Kitts as a prime destination but also symbolizes a monumental achievement in the island’s infrastructure development under visionary leadership.