Sandy Point Falcons Add Another Championship to Their Legendary Legacy in St. Kitts and Nevis Basketball

Basseterre, St Kitts — The E&K Mini Mart Sandy Point Falcons have solidified their position as a powerhouse in St. Kitts and Nevis basketball by clinching the 2024 SKNABA “A” Division Championship. This victory adds yet another accolade to their already impressive legacy of accomplishments in the sport.

With this latest triumph, the Falcons will be promoted to the Premier Division, joining their club mates who are the defending Premier Division champions. The premier team is currently engaged in the SKNABA Premier Division Playoff Finals against the ASC Achievers team, showcasing the club’s dominance across divisions.

The Sandy Point Falcons’ legacy is marked by an extraordinary list of achievements, including:

Sandy Point Fruta Falcons : 7-time SKABA Junior Champions

: 7-time SKABA Junior Champions Achieved a 5-peat as champions, becoming the first team to do so from 2006 to 2010

The only junior team to reach the finals 7 consecutive years, from 2006 to 2012

2023 SKNABA Premier Division Champions

2024 SKNABA “A” Division Champions

This unparalleled success underscores the Falcons’ commitment to excellence and their consistent performance over the years. The promotion to the Premier Division signifies a new chapter for the “A” Division team as they aim to continue their winning streak at a higher level of competition.

The Falcons’ impressive track record and recent victories highlight their dominance in St. Kitts and Nevis basketball, inspiring both current players and aspiring athletes. The club’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a winning mentality remains evident as they continue to set new standards in the sport.

As the Sandy Point Falcons look forward to their upcoming challenges in the Premier Division, their storied legacy serves as a testament to their resilience, skill, and unwavering pursuit of basketball excellence.