A FRAUD ON THE WORKING CLASS!” — Eugene Hamilton Slams Labour Government’s Pension Amendment as Betrayal of Public Workers

COMMENTARY by Eugene Hamilton, Former Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

The passage of Amendment #5 of 2025—hurriedly enacted just before the Labour Day march—should enrage every government employee who values fairness, security, and dignity in retirement. This Bill, which was vulgarized in Parliament as a political stunt to bolster turnout for a partisan parade, is not just poorly conceived—it is a calculated assault on the very workers it pretends to protect.

Let us be clear: in 2012, the law was changed to introduce a defined contribution pension scheme. The intent was to eliminate the archaic, unsustainable, non-contributory system of 1948. This move was in line with consistent IMF pressure over the years, calling for fiscal responsibility, reduced public debt, and sustainable pensions. The IMF even commended this shift in its 2007 Article IV Consultation. The goal was to align government pensions with Social Security and cap double pensions—not to create a glorified savings plan with no employer input.

But now, this administration has gutted that vision. Here’s how:

No employer match: The government contributes nothing. Let that sink in—zero. This alone makes it the worst pension scheme in the Federation. No guaranteed rights: The use of phrases like “may be granted” means pensions are discretionary, not earned. Governor General can deny pensions: In a contributory scheme, this is absurd. That’s authority fitting only for grants, not entitlements. Vague advisory authority: Section 36 allows the Accountant General to rely on potentially conflicting legal advice, leaving employees exposed. No pension security: Employees earning $5,000 monthly for 15 years walk away with just $750 a month. That’s $50 added per year of service. It’s disgraceful.

This is not pension reform. It is pension regression. Government workers are being relegated to third-class citizens with near-slavish benefits while the administration wraps it in political fanfare.

We must call this what it is: a hoax, a betrayal, and a legislative fraud on the working class.