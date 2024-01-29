Icon of the Seas’ Arrival Highlights St. Kitts’ Transformative Infrastructure Investments under 3rd PM Harris led Team Unity Administration

Icon of the Seas’ Maiden Voyage to St. Kitts Showcases Visionary Leadership and Infrastructure Triumphs

Port Zante, St.Kitts (Monday January 29th, 2024);-The impending arrival of the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, in St. Kitts on its maiden voyage marks a triumph for visionary leadership and strategic infrastructure investments by the Team Unity government. The 1,197-foot-long Royal Caribbean Group vessel is set to dock at the 2nd cruise pier at Port Zante, Basseterre on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, validating the remarkable record of public service delivery by former Minister of Infrastructure, Hon Ian Patches Liburd.

Expressing his satisfaction, PLP leader Dr. Timothy Harris highlighted the commitment of the Team Unity government to construct the 2nd cruise pier in response to the growing cruise tourism industry. The additional pier, completed between 2018-2019 with entirely local financing, positions St. Kitts to welcome three of the largest cruise ships simultaneously.

Despite facing criticism, Dr. Harris emphasized the government’s success in proving detractors wrong, showcasing their ability to deliver on promises. The Icon of the Seas, with its staggering amenities including a maximum capacity of 7,600 passengers, 20 decks, seven swimming pools, six water slides, 40 restaurants, lounges, and bars, further cements St. Kitts as a premier destination.

Dr. Harris contextualized the arrival, noting the substantial investments in infrastructure during his leadership, with the 2nd pier standing as a jewel alongside other vital projects. The anticipation of the seven-day maiden voyage, including stops in Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, USVI, and CocoCay in the Bahamas, marks a momentous occasion for St. Kitts and Nevis, positioning the nation as a marquee port in the global cruise industry.