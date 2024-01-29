Geothermal Scandal Unveiled : Corruption and Political Maneuvering Plague 20 yr Old Nevis Energy Project

by Concerned Citizen,

The promised geothermal project in Nevis, initiated in 2004, stands as a testament to the failure of successive Nevis Island Administrations (NIA). Deep-rooted in discriminatory partisan politics and decision-making corruption, the geothermal initiative has become a symbol of broken promises and financial mismanagement.The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), collaborating with OAS Geo Caraibes, initiated the project, only to witness a squandering of resources on legal fees and consultants without tangible results. As political powers shifted, the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) withdrew from Geo Caraibes, entering new agreements with West Indies Power in 2009 and passing the Geothermal Ordinance in 2008.The saga continued in 2012, as the Douglas regime persuaded the NIA to withdraw guarantees from West Indies Power, promising financing through SIDF. The subsequent Labour government failed to fulfill its commitment, opting for a new company. In 2013, the CCM returned to power, assigning geothermal responsibilities to Mark Brantley, who introduced Nevis Renewable Energy International, pledging energy production by 2017.Despite a letter of comfort from Dr. Timothy Harris in 2019, Brantley’s administration struggled to secure private sector support, leaving the project stagnant. The latest IMF estimate indicates a $400 million investment, while Nevis Island Administration’s debt nears $500 million, causing skepticism among investors.Brantley’s deceptive rhetoric falls flat, leaving Nevisians and Kittitians disillusioned. The failed geothermal project joins a list of monuments to Brantley’s leadership failures, including the Vance Amory Airport Project, the incomplete Alexandra Hospital Wing, and the Mundo Track.

