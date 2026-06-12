“I BUILT THIS FOUNDATION SO YOU CAN STAND ON MY SHOULDERS”: Mother, Teacher and Trailblazer Deta Hazel-Barrett Makes Family History, Graduates Monroe University with Highest Honors, and Dedicates Powerful Summa Cum Laude Triumph to Her Daughter

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 12, 2026 — It was a moment of triumph, tears, sacrifice and history for proud St. Kitts-Nevis national Deta Hazel-Barrett, who celebrated a major academic milestone after graduating from Monroe University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management, earning the prestigious distinction of Highest Honors — Summa Cum Laude.

For Hazel-Barrett, the achievement was more than a personal victory. It was a powerful generational breakthrough.

“All that sacrifice paid off in the highest way possible,” she declared, reflecting on a journey marked by discipline, determination and deep faith.

In an emotional message, Hazel-Barrett described the moment as “heavy” and “historic” for her family, revealing that she is the first of her mother’s six children to walk across a college stage and receive a degree.

“Just a youngest child with a massive dream, standing on a stage that once felt a million miles away,” she shared.

But the road to graduation was far from easy. Hazel-Barrett said the degree was not handed to her, but earned through sleepless nights, long working days, motherhood, and the heavy responsibility of maintaining her role as a full-time teacher while pursuing six courses every semester.

“I didn’t just work for this degree — I bled for it. I fought for it,” she said, recalling nights when she came home late, only to rise again hours later to continue serving her students, caring for her child, and pushing toward her dream.

Despite moments of exhaustion and uncertainty, she said giving up was never an option.

Hazel-Barrett also paid heartfelt tribute to those who supported her along the way, thanking friends, loved ones and encouragers who offered late-night motivation, time, patience and strength when her own energy was nearly depleted.

“I did not get here alone,” she said. “I share this victory with you.”

Her most touching words, however, were reserved for her daughter — the little girl she described as her biggest “why.”

“Babygirl, I did this for you. This is my stepping stone for you. I built this foundation so you can stand on my shoulders. Never settle, never doubt your power, and always aim to go higher than I ever could. Mommy loves you.”

With her Summa Cum Laude achievement, Deta Hazel-Barrett now stands as a shining example of resilience, ambition and generational progress — proving that even the most distant dreams can become reality through faith, sacrifice and unwavering determination.

As she proudly declared: “We made it!”