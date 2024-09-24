CXC Marker Exposes Shocking Truth Behind Ungraded Papers and Results Delay Saga

A CXC Examination marker has come forward to shed light on the ongoing saga of delayed and ungraded results, leaving students in both St. Kitts and Nevis in limbo. The explanation reveals a startling situation that has left many students and their families frustrated and seeking answers.

According to the marker, the subjects that remain ungraded are those with components completed locally, such as School-Based Assessments (SBAs) for Science, Arts, and other practical subjects. The real issue, however, lies with the local markers who traditionally handle these sections. “The local persons who normally mark these sections over the years refused to mark this year because the government has not paid them for two to three years now,” the marker disclosed.

The impact of this payment dispute is far-reaching. Without the local sections being graded, CXC cannot complete the final grades, resulting in entire subjects being left ungraded. “Until CXC receives those sections of the grades, the entire subject remains ungraded,” the marker explained.

Tragically, students who have worked hard all year are now bearing the brunt of this administrative failure. “It’s a very sad situation indeed, as the hardworking innocent children are the ones left to suffer the consequences,” the marker added.

The situation has not only affected students in St. Kitts but also those in Nevis, adding another layer of frustration to an already delicate situation. As the delay drags on, many are calling for immediate action from both CXC and the government to resolve the payment dispute and deliver the long-awaited results to students.