Family and Friends to Celebrate Life of Beloved St. Kitts-Born Matriarch Eileen Stapleton in Windsor, Connecticut

Funeral Services for Cayon-Born Eileen Stapleton Set for June 5 in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA, June 4, 2026 — Relatives, friends, and loved ones will gather in Connecticut on Friday, June 5, 2026, to celebrate the life and legacy of Cayon-born Eileen Constantia Stapleton, who passed away on May 11, 2026.

The funeral service will be held on what would have been her 82nd birthday, making the occasion a deeply emotional and meaningful farewell for a woman remembered for her warmth, laughter, faith, family devotion, and unforgettable Caribbean spirit.

According to Carmon Funeral Homes, the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at International Gospel Fellowship, located at 650 Park Avenue, Windsor, Connecticut. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with interment immediately after at Riverside Cemetery in Windsor.

Eileen Constantia Stapleton was born on June 5, 1944, in the Parish of St. Mary, Cayon, St. Christopher, now St. Kitts, to Jane Ann Wattley Warner. Affectionately known as “Ada,” after her maternal grandmother, she was raised in Lodge Village by her mother and her Aunt Ellie Warner.

From her earliest years, Eileen was known for her loving nature, lively personality, and close family bonds. She shared a special connection with her cousins, particularly Cynthia Matthews and Pearl Garnette, relationships that remained dear throughout her life.

Eileen attended Molineux Primary School and later Estridge School before migrating as a teenager to St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands, where she reunited with her mother and began a new chapter. In St. Thomas, she worked at Harvey’s Laundry, where she became known for her strong work ethic, discipline, and careful attention to detail.

It was also in St. Thomas that she met the love of her life, the late Randolph A. Stapleton Sr. The couple married on June 29, 1965, and together built a loving home and raised seven children between St. Thomas and later Connecticut.

Eileen also worked at Swifts & Sons Printing before transitioning to Kaman Aeronautics, where she continued to demonstrate the same dedication and reliability that defined her life and work.

Though she kept a small circle of lifelong friends, Eileen’s personality filled every room she entered. She was remembered for her infectious laugh, her gift for conversation, and her remarkable ability to care for her family while juggling the many responsibilities of home and work.

For those who knew her best, Eileen expressed love through food. Her kitchen was a place of comfort, conversation, and connection. She will be fondly remembered for her carrot cakes, johnny cakes, quiches, dumplings, salt fish, fungi, stuffed meat-and-cheese breads, and many other cherished dishes that reflected both her Caribbean roots and her generous heart.

Eileen leaves behind a powerful legacy of love, warmth, laughter, service, and devotion to family. Her passing has left a permanent ache in the hearts of all who knew and loved her, but her memory will continue to live on through the many lives she touched.

She leaves to celebrate her memory her children, Lyndon Stapleton Sr., Karen Stapleton, Dwight Stapleton Sr., Wayne Stapleton Sr., Randolph Stapleton Jr., Natasha Stapleton, and Vance Stapleton Sr.; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other close relatives and friends.

Though gone from sight, Eileen Constantia Stapleton will forever remain in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were blessed to know her.

May she rest in eternal peace.