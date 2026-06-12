“TO GOD BE THE GLORY”: Tamaju Kitwana Reflects on Emotional Graduation Victory at Monroe University

TAMAJU KITWANA’S SUMMA CUM LAUDE TRIUMPH: “A TESTAMENT TO PERSEVERANCE, FAITH, SACRIFICE”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 12, 2026 — For Tamaju K. T. Kitwana, earning her Bachelor of Science in Human Services, with minors in Psychology and Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor-T, is far more than an academic achievement. It is a powerful story of endurance, faith, family, and purpose.

Kitwana, a proud Monroe University Class of 2026 graduate, crossed the prestigious stage at Radio City Music Hall wearing the medal that signified the institution’s highest academic distinction — Summa Cum Laude.

For her, the moment represented years of hard work, sacrifice, and determination.

“It is a testament to perseverance, faith, sacrifice, and the strength to keep going even when the road was difficult,” Kitwana said.

Her achievement was made even more emotional by the absence of one of the most important people in her life.

“Today, I fought back tears because my rock is no longer here to share this moment with me. Yet, I smiled because I was surrounded by my family, who stood with me and celebrated every step of this journey. For that, I am extremely grateful,” she shared.

Kitwana’s academic journey stands as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through discipline, courage, and unwavering belief. Her success in Human Services, Psychology, and substance abuse counseling preparation also positions her to make a meaningful contribution in areas that directly impact families, communities, and vulnerable individuals.

In a moment of deep gratitude, Kitwana gave full praise to God for carrying her through the journey.

“God, I continue to say thank You, thank You, thank You. You deserve all the praise, all the honor, and all the glory. Without You, none of this would have been possible. To God be the glory,” she said.

As St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean continue to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Monroe University graduates, Tamaju Kitwana’s story shines brightly as one of resilience, remembrance, and remarkable academic excellence.