St. Kitts and Nevis Community Mourns the Loss of Beloved ‘Adopted Daughter of the Soil,’ Dr. Agnes Beachman

The St. Kitts and Nevis community is heartbroken as it mourns the passing of Dr. Agnes Beachman, a revered health professional and former President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Mental Health Association. For over two decades, Dr. Beachman dedicated her life to serving the people of the federation, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s health sector and the lives of countless individuals.

Originally from New York, Dr. Beachman brought her extensive medical expertise to the Caribbean when she settled in St. Kitts and Nevis 20 years ago. With a career that began in 1978 as a registered nurse, Dr. Beachman went on to earn a B.S.N., M.P.H., and Ph.D. in health services, making her an invaluable asset in both the academic and practical fields of medicine. Her contributions spanned major hospitals in New York, where she engaged in groundbreaking research, education, and in-service training.

For the past decade, she held the roles of Interim Course Director and Assistant Professor of Medical Ethics at the University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS) in St. Kitts. Dr. Beachman also served as an outreach coordinator and study skills counselor, shaping the minds and futures of aspiring medical professionals. Before that, she worked with the Ministry of Health, contributing as a consultant, educator, and health planner, ensuring that the mental health needs of the population were met with compassion and expertise.

Dr. Beachman was deeply involved in community activities and multiple NGOs, leaving a legacy of service, kindness, and dedication to bettering the lives of those around her. Her loss is felt profoundly by the nation, which embraced her as a beloved “adopted daughter of the soil.”

Her passing leaves a void in the community, but her spirit and contributions will be remembered for generations. The federation mourns her loss, even as it celebrates the life of a woman whose impact will continue to be felt far beyond her years.