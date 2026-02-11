Henderson Takes the Helm at a Defining Hour for Caribbean Travel

Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Council of Ministers: Tourism

By Times Caribbean Political & Economic Affairs Desk

February 11, 2026

In a move that reverberates far beyond the shores of Basseterre, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development for Saint Kitts and Nevis, has been appointed Chair of the OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism.

Her elevation comes at a pivotal juncture — a time when Caribbean tourism stands at the crossroads of explosive post-pandemic demand, climate vulnerability, airlift constraints, and intensifying global competition.

She succeeds Adrian Thomas of Grenada, who chaired the Council through its 8th Meeting and helped guide the region through an era of recalibration and recovery.

A Strategic Appointment — Not a Ceremonial One

The chairmanship of the OECS Council of Ministers rotates annually, typically following alphabetical order among Member States. Yet rotation does not diminish responsibility.

The Council is the engine room of regional tourism coordination. It drives:

Implementation of the OECS Tourism Marketing Strategy

Harmonization of policy frameworks

Air and sea connectivity improvements

Sustainable tourism standards

Regional brand positioning in global markets

Minister Henderson assumes leadership as the region intensifies work on the OECS 2025–2035 Common Sustainable Tourism Policy, a sweeping blueprint designed to:

Balance growth with environmental protection

Strengthen inter-island transportation

Enhance climate resilience

Expand digital transformation in tourism marketing

Deepen intra-regional collaboration

This is not incremental policy work. It is structural reform.

The Bigger Picture: Tourism as Economic Sovereignty

For OECS member states, tourism is not simply an industry — it is the backbone of GDP, foreign exchange, employment, and investment inflows.

Yet the region faces profound challenges:

Escalating climate threats

Airlift monopolies and high regional travel costs

Cruise tourism’s economic leakage

Infrastructure financing gaps

Increasing sustainability demands from global travelers

The question is no longer how to grow tourism.

The question is how to grow it without mortgaging the future.

Minister Henderson’s appointment signals that Saint Kitts and Nevis intends to play a central role in shaping that answer.

A Legacy of Leadership Within the Council

The Council’s recent leadership lineage reflects a tradition of influential Caribbean tourism figures:

2026–Present: Hon. Marsha T. Henderson (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

Hon. Marsha T. Henderson (Saint Kitts and Nevis) 2024–2026: Sen. Hon. Adrian Thomas (Grenada)

Sen. Hon. Adrian Thomas (Grenada) 2022: Hon. Denise Charles of Dominica

Hon. Denise Charles of 2016: Hon. Asot Michael of Antigua and Barbuda

Each chair has navigated distinct regional pressures — from hurricane devastation to pandemic collapse. Henderson now confronts a different battlefield: sustainability versus scale.

Henderson’s Vision: Integration Over Isolation

Observers note that Minister Henderson has consistently advocated for:

Stronger regional air and sea bridges

Unified marketing campaigns rather than fragmented island branding

Urban development aligned with tourism expansion

Investment-friendly frameworks for boutique and eco-luxury properties

Her portfolio uniquely blends tourism, civil aviation, and urban development — positioning her to approach the role with integrated economic thinking rather than siloed policy.

At a time when regional integration remains more aspirational than operational, her leadership may test whether the OECS can truly function as a cohesive tourism bloc rather than a collection of competing destinations.

The St. Kitts Factor

For Saint Kitts and Nevis, this appointment is diplomatically significant.

It elevates the Federation’s influence within the OECS and reinforces its positioning as:

A sustainable tourism advocate

A conference and airlift hub

A strategic voice in regional economic reform

More importantly, it signals that Saint Kitts is prepared to shape — not merely follow — the future of Eastern Caribbean tourism policy.

The Road Ahead

The next decade will determine whether the OECS:

Becomes a unified sustainable tourism powerhouse

or

or Continues to wrestle with fragmentation and vulnerability.

Minister Henderson steps into the chair at a defining hour — where climate resilience, digital innovation, transportation reform, and regional solidarity must converge.

The Caribbean’s tourism future will not be shaped by slogans.

It will be shaped by policy execution, regional discipline, and visionary coordination.

As Chair of the OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson now sits at the center of that transformation.

Times Caribbean congratulates Minister Henderson on this landmark appointment — and will be watching closely as the next chapter of OECS tourism leadership unfolds.