CARICOM Urged to Support Jamaica-Rooted Democrat Kamala Harris for U.S. Presidency

****In a historic move, CARICOM is being urged to issue an official statement encouraging all West Indians in the North American diaspora to back the Jamaica-rooted Democrat Presidential nominee and current Vice President, Kamala Harris. As Harris stands poised to potentially become the first U.S. president with Caribbean roots, leaders and Prime Ministers from all CARICOM and Caribbean countries are called upon to launch official campaigns to rally support from Caribbean nationals in the U.S.The call for unity and collective action comes at a crucial time as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches. Kamala Harris, whose father hails from Jamaica, represents a significant milestone for the Caribbean community, and her potential presidency is seen as a source of immense pride and representation.”Kamala Harris embodies the hopes and aspirations of countless Caribbean nationals who have contributed immensely to the fabric of North America,” a CARICOM national stated. “Her success would be a victory for all of us and an inspiration for future generations.”

Prime Ministers and leaders across the Caribbean are encouraged to utilize their platforms to mobilize support and emphasize the importance of Caribbean representation at the highest level of American politics. Official campaigns could include social media initiatives, community outreach programs, and collaborations with Caribbean organizations in the U.S. to ensure maximum impact.

“The time is now for us to stand united and support one of our own,” a US Based West Indian commented. “Kamala Harris’s presidency would be a testament to the strength and influence of the Caribbean diaspora. We must seize this opportunity to make our voices heard.”

As the campaign gains momentum, the collective efforts of Caribbean nations and their leaders are expected to significantly boost Harris’s bid for the presidency. The support of the Caribbean community could prove to be a pivotal factor in the upcoming election, underscoring the power of unity and shared heritage.

The potential election of Kamala Harris as the first Caribbean-rooted president of the United States represents a historic moment for the region, one that CARICOM and Caribbean leaders are determined to support wholeheartedly.