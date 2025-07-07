PEPPER OVER PEOPLE? PM DREW HANDS TABASCO 100 ACRES WHILE THOUSANDS OF CITIZENS BEG FOR LAND AND HOMES





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 8, 2025 — In a move sparking outrage across the nation, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that 100 acres of prime Green Valley agricultural land in Cayon will be handed over to Tabasco, the U.S. hot sauce giant, to spearhead a pepper farming industry in St. Kitts and Nevis—ushering in what he calls a “new crop economy era.”

But while the government rolls out the red carpet for Tabasco, thousands of citizens and residents continue to be denied access to land for housing, with many being told there is “no land available” for allocation. Even worse, hundreds of approved land allocations have been revoked without explanation—leaving scores of families landless and hopeless.

The pepper farming initiative, part of Dr. Drew’s Sustainable Island State agenda, is being touted as the official shift from the abandoned sugar economy. A pepper processing facility is already earmarked for the old Electrofab building at the Industrial Site in Basseterre.

But the public isn’t buying it.

“YOU CAN’T EAT PROMISES”

The optics are damning: while thousands cry out for land to build homes, the government allocates a massive 100-acre tract of fertile land to a foreign conglomerate.

“This is sugar all over again,” said one longtime resident. “First we were told sugar was king. Now it’s peppers—except it’s not for us. It’s for Tabasco.”

Local farmers, especially those aligned with the Farmers Symposium, say they’ve had no meaningful consultation on the pepper project, and fear being pushed aside or made irrelevant.

TABASCO OVER LOCALS?

Small local hot sauce producers are also raising alarm bells. With Tabasco poised to dominate pepper production, many wonder if local products will survive, or if a multinational juggernaut will squeeze them out of their own markets.

“If the government is serious about empowering locals, why give 100 acres to Tabasco while local entrepreneurs can’t get 1 acre for expansion?” asked a concerned agro-processor.

HOUSING CRISIS IGNORED

The greatest sting, however, comes from the thousands of Kittitians and Nevisians who’ve been waiting—some for years—for land to build a home.

“Why can’t the same urgency be applied to the housing crisis?” asked a young father from Cayon. “People are being evicted, families are living in overcrowded conditions, and you’re telling us there’s no land—yet you hand 100 acres to a pepper company?”

Residents argue that suitable farming lands exist in less populated areas, such as Newton Ground, Belle Vue, and the St. Paul’s hills. But instead, the government has chosen to sacrifice Cayon’s most valuable lands, even as the community suffers from a chronic housing shortage.

A REPEAT OF THE SUGAR FAILURE?

Many are warning that this new pepper economy could follow the same tragic path as the sugar industry—an unsustainable export model that left the country burdened, not better off.

In a country where people are crying out for homes, the Drew administration’s decision to prioritize peppers over people is being viewed as nothing short of betrayal.

