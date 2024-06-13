St. Kitts and Nevis Graduates Excel at Monroe College Commencement

New York, June 13, 2024 – Seventeen students from St. Kitts and Nevis are set to graduate from Monroe College today in a ceremony held at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall. The graduates have distinguished themselves in various fields of study, earning accolades and honors along the way.

Monroe College has been a beacon of educational excellence for students from the Caribbean, and this year’s cohort is a testament to the dedication and hard work of its students. The following is a list of the proud graduates along with their conferred degrees and honors:

Sheniqua Glenecia Anique Audain – AAS in Accounting, Cum Laude Zahrea Kiswana Benjamin – BBA in Health Services Administration, Summa Cum Laude, Minor in Human Resource Management Doris R. Bradshaw Smith – Master of Public Health Davel Clarke Caines – Master of Public Health Ydennick Z. Collins – BS in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity, Summa Cum Laude Antonise Cereena Greaux – BBA in Hospitality Management, Cum Laude Renesha Randisa Richelle Hobson – BBA in Hospitality Management, Summa Cum Laude Tricia R. Jeffers – MBA in Business Management Nastassia Johnson – BBA in Accounting, Cum Laude Sabrina Abagail Orr – BBA in Hospitality Management, Cum Laude Louvell Kitisha Pemberton – BS in Public Health, Summa Cum Laude, Minor in Human Services D’Andra Jhonel Thaisa Smith – BBA in Business Management, Magna Cum Laude Shanel Keira Thomas – AS in Criminal Justice Rasheem Robert Walters – BS in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity, Summa Cum Laude

The commencement ceremony will mark a significant milestone for these graduates as they embark on their professional journeys, armed with the knowledge and skills acquired at Monroe College. Their achievements not only bring pride to their families and friends but also to their home country of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!