UK COURT DISMANTLES ABDUCTION CLAIM: Mehul Choksi Ordered to Post £6M as Judge Finds No Concrete Evidence of 2021 Kidnap

By Times Caribbean Investigative Desk

In a ruling that reverberates across the Caribbean’s financial and diplomatic corridors, a United Kingdom court has found that fugitive diamond magnate Mehul Choksi failed to present concrete evidence supporting his claim that he was kidnapped from Antigua & Barbuda by Indian agents in 2021.

According to reporting by The Hindustan Times, the court went further — ordering Choksi to provide security for legal costs amounting to £6 million, a significant procedural setback that underscores the judiciary’s skepticism regarding the merits of his case.

The decision represents a pivotal moment in one of the most controversial cross-border legal sagas involving the Caribbean’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

A High-Stakes Legal Battle

Choksi, a former high-profile jeweler and businessman in India, became a citizen of Antigua & Barbuda under the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment Programme in 2017. His citizenship came amid mounting scrutiny in India over allegations linked to a multi-billion-dollar banking fraud case involving Punjab National Bank.

In 2021, Choksi alleged that he was forcibly abducted from Antigua, transported to Dominica, and handed over to Indian authorities as part of a coordinated conspiracy involving officials from India and other actors. He subsequently initiated legal proceedings against the Government of India and five other defendants, seeking damages for what he claimed was a state-sponsored kidnapping.

However, the UK court has now found that Choksi failed to produce credible, substantive evidence to underpin those allegations.

The ruling signals that extraordinary claims — particularly those involving sovereign governments — require extraordinary proof.

The £6 Million Security Order: A Strategic Blow

The court’s order requiring Choksi to provide £6 million in security for legal costs is not merely administrative. Such orders are typically granted when the court determines there is a material risk that a claimant may be unable to satisfy adverse costs if the claim fails.

Legal analysts suggest the order reflects judicial concerns about the sustainability and evidentiary foundation of the lawsuit. Security for costs applications are often seen as early indicators of a court’s assessment of litigation risk.

In practical terms, the ruling places immense financial and strategic pressure on Choksi’s legal team. Without satisfying the cost-security requirement, the claim could struggle to proceed.

Implications for Antigua & Barbuda and the CIP

The case inevitably draws renewed attention to Antigua & Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Programme — a key pillar of the nation’s economic development strategy.

Choksi’s acquisition of Antiguan citizenship in 2017 placed the Federation in the international spotlight. Since then, Caribbean CIPs have faced increased global scrutiny, particularly from European and North American partners concerned about due diligence standards, financial transparency, and reputational risk.

The UK court’s finding — that Choksi presented no concrete evidence of abduction — may ease diplomatic tension in some quarters by undermining a narrative of state-sponsored kidnapping originating in Antigua.

However, it also reinforces the broader reality that Caribbean jurisdictions remain entangled in global financial and geopolitical disputes when high-profile economic citizens are involved.

The 2021 Controversy Revisited

Choksi’s disappearance from Antigua in May 2021 sparked a regional legal drama. He resurfaced in Dominica under controversial circumstances, alleging physical assault and forced transfer. Indian authorities maintained he was a fugitive facing serious fraud charges.

Dominica eventually deported him back to Antigua on medical grounds.

The episode triggered diplomatic exchanges between India, Antigua & Barbuda, and Dominica — and intensified global debate about extradition, due process, and sovereign jurisdiction.

Now, with the UK court’s finding that no concrete evidence was presented to substantiate the kidnapping claim, a significant portion of that narrative has been judicially questioned.

Legal and Diplomatic Ramifications

The UK ruling does not resolve the underlying criminal proceedings Choksi faces in India. Nor does it definitively determine what transpired in 2021. However, it does mark a critical judicial checkpoint.

The decision reinforces several key principles:

Allegations of state conspiracy require rigorous evidentiary backing.

Cross-border litigation carries substantial financial risk.

Courts are prepared to scrutinize high-profile claimants with the same rigor applied to any litigant.

For Antigua & Barbuda, the case underscores the delicate balance between attracting foreign investment through CIPs and managing the reputational risks associated with globally controversial applicants.

A Case That Reshaped Caribbean Legal Discourse

The Choksi saga has become more than an individual legal dispute. It has shaped international perceptions of Caribbean financial governance, extradition processes, and the resilience of regional legal systems under global pressure.

The UK court’s order for £6 million in cost security is a decisive procedural moment — one that could determine whether Choksi’s lawsuit proceeds or stalls.

For now, the message from the bench is clear: without concrete evidence, sweeping allegations will not stand unchallenged.

Times Caribbean will continue monitoring developments in this case and its implications for regional legal, diplomatic, and financial policy.