SAVE CHILDREN IN WATER DISTRESS

Commissioner Denise D. Grant has advanced an initiative to help save

children in water distress. In honor of Aden’s legacy, two life rings have

been installed at Wolk Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Aden, a teenager who tragically lost his life trying to save someone from

drowning, is remembered for his bravery and selflessness.

Commissioner Grant’s initiative aims to prevent similar tragedies and

ensure the safety of children in the community.

The life rings serve as a reminder of Aden’s heroism and the importance

of water safety. Thanks to Morfydd Woodbine for the introduction to

Sarah Perry.