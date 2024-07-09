LAUDERHILL COMMISSIONER DENISE GRANT HELPS
SAVE CHILDREN IN WATER DISTRESS
Commissioner Denise D. Grant has advanced an initiative to help save
children in water distress. In honor of Aden’s legacy, two life rings have
been installed at Wolk Park in Lauderhill, Florida.
Aden, a teenager who tragically lost his life trying to save someone from
drowning, is remembered for his bravery and selflessness.
Commissioner Grant’s initiative aims to prevent similar tragedies and
ensure the safety of children in the community.
The life rings serve as a reminder of Aden’s heroism and the importance
of water safety. Thanks to Morfydd Woodbine for the introduction to
Sarah Perry.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.