FIFA Clears Balogun for Belgium Clash After Controversial Red Card Drama

Times Caribbean Sports

U.S. striker Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play in Monday’s high-stakes Round of 16 showdown against Belgium in Seattle after FIFA suspended the one-match ban linked to his controversial red card.

Balogun was sent off during the United States’ 2-0 knockout-stage victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after a video review showed him inadvertently stepping on the back of an opponent’s leg. The decision immediately sparked debate, with many questioning whether the incident warranted a straight red.

Under normal rules, a red card carries an automatic suspension for the next match. However, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reviewed the matter and ruled that the suspension would be suspended for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

That means Balogun is available for selection against Belgium, unless he commits a similar infringement during the probationary period, in which case the sanction could be enforced.

U.S. Soccer welcomed the decision, saying it was “pleased” Balogun would be eligible as the national team turns its full attention to Belgium.

The ruling is a major boost for the Americans, with Balogun regarded as one of their most important attacking threats at the tournament. His availability adds firepower and confidence as the U.S. continues its push for a historic deep run on home soil.

For Belgium, the decision changes the tactical equation. For the United States, it delivers relief after days of uncertainty. For Balogun, it is a second chance on the world stage.