ST.KITTS AND NEVIS’ MOST SEASONED UN DIPLOMAT GHISLAINE WILLIAMS RECALLED AS EUSTACE WALLACE INSTALLED AT ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PERMANENT MISSION

In a significant diplomatic shakeup, Ghislaine Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’ most seasoned UN-based diplomat, has been officially recalled from her post at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations. Williams, known for her extensive experience and expertise in diplomatic affairs since 2008, had been viewed as the most qualified candidate to replace former Ambassador Nerys Dockery, who was also recalled following a reported altercation with Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas at the UN General Assembly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to issue a formal statement regarding Williams’ recall or the installation of Eustace Wallace at the UN Mission. It remains unclear whether Wallace has officially replaced Williams or was merely transferred from his position at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in Canada to provide support following her recall.

Wallace, an international affairs expert with nearly two decades of experience, has been installed as Ministre at the Permanent Mission. His career is marked by a deep understanding of global policies related to Small Island Developing States (SIDS), development finance, and climate action. Previously serving as Minister Counselor at the High Commission in Ottawa, Wallace led political engagement at both federal and provincial levels, securing strategic partnerships in key areas.

Despite Wallace’s impressive background, Williams’ recall has sparked controversy, particularly given the tumultuous last two years at the UN Mission. Many viewed Williams as the logical successor to both Dockery and her predecessor, Ian “Patches” Liburd, citing her pragmatic approach and strong diplomatic track record. While Wallace brings a wealth of international experience, the Ministry’s silence has led to speculation about the reasons for Williams’ sudden removal.

Williams’ 16-year career as a Foreign Affairs officer and her role as Charge De Affairs at the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy have earned her widespread respect within diplomatic circles. Her recall raises questions about the future direction of the Mission, and whether Wallace’s installation represents a permanent replacement or a temporary reshuffling.

Observers continue to debate whether this move was driven by political considerations as Williams brother was an Opposition PLP Candidate in the most recent General Elections or if it marks a strategic shift in the Federation’s international diplomatic efforts. For now, all eyes remain on Wallace, who is expected to bring his extensive expertise to bear in advancing St. Kitts and Nevis’ global interests at the United Nations.