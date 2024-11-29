SEVENTEEN HONORED AT GALA FOR EXCEPTIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS TO NEVIS’ FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR

Seventeen individuals and organizations were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the growth and advancement of Nevis’ financial services industry at a prestigious Gala and Awards Ceremony on November 21, 2024. Hosted by the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the event was held at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, marking the 40th anniversary of the island’s thriving financial services sector.

Themed “Honouring the Excellence of the Nevis International Financial Services Industry,” the gala highlighted the pivotal role the industry plays in Nevis’ economic prosperity. Awards were presented across several categories, acknowledging exceptional leadership, service, and partnerships that have shaped the industry into a globally recognized financial hub.

A special Posthumous Award was presented in remembrance of the forerunners who laid the foundation of the financial services sector in Nevis. The first recipient, the Late Right Excellency the Honourable Sir Simeon Daniel, was celebrated for his visionary role in establishing the framework for what would become a cornerstone of the island’s economy. His work, alongside international trade in services, spurred the development of industries such as international business corporations, trusts, insurance, and banking.

The late Honourable Vance Amory, former Premier of Nevis, was also posthumously recognized for his instrumental contributions to expanding the sector during his 18 years in office. Under his leadership, Nevis became a globally recognized financial services hub.

Other awards included the Long Service Award, which went to Angela Evelyn, Dolvin Nisbett, and Conrad Smithen Sr., while the Meritorious Service Award recipients were Delvise Tross Perkins, Leta Manners, and Cleveland Williams. The Excellence in Leadership Award was presented to Patricia Reid-Waugh, Agatha Jeffers-Gooden, Laurie Lawrence, and Ernie Dover.

The Strategic Partnership Award was presented to Mario Novello, Jonathan Gopman, and David Neufeld. Hamilton Trust Company Limited received the Commitment to Regulatory Compliance Corporate Excellence Award, and the Pioneering Achievement Award went to Trident Trust Company, the first corporate service provider on the island.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Premier and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Deputy Governor General Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Colin Dore.

This celebration of Nevis’ financial services sector not only honored past achievements but also underscored the commitment to sustaining its growth and success for future generations.