CALLS GROW FOR MORE ST. KITTS-NEVIS PLAYERS ON SKN PATRIOTS AS LOCAL REPRESENTATION DEBATE INTENSIFIES

Cricket commentators urge Patriots, Government and Ministry of Sports to create a stronger pathway for homegrown players into the Federation’s CPL franchise

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 15, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — A familiar question is once again stirring passionate discussion among cricket lovers across St. Kitts and Nevis: Why aren’t more Kittitian and Nevisian cricketers wearing the colours of the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots?

The Patriots entered the Caribbean Premier League in 2015, replacing the Antigua Hawksbills and establishing Warner Park as their home base.

More than a decade later, several local commentators say the level of homegrown representation remains far below what they believe should be expected from a franchise carrying the name St. Kitts & Nevis.

During public discussion on the issue, commentators Earl Smitthen and Norval McCall, along with attorney Shesley Hamilton, expressed similar concerns, calling for greater involvement by the Patriots organisation, the Federal Government and the Ministry responsible for Sports in developing clear opportunities for Kittitian and Nevisian players.

Some commentators have suggested that fewer than 10 players from the Federation have represented the Patriots over the franchise’s history. That precise figure is difficult to independently establish because historical records distinguish between players selected in squads and those who actually appeared in CPL matches.

What is clear is that local representation has often been limited.

Past homegrown Patriots have included Nevisian West Indies batsman Kieran Powell, who was named in the Patriots’ 2017 squad and later returned to the franchise, and Nevisian all-rounder Colin Archibald, who was selected in 2020. Cricket West Indies also lists Archibald among players who have represented the Patriots.

Kittitian fast bowler Jeremiah Louis has also represented the franchise, while his younger brother Mikyle Louis has become one of the Federation’s most prominent emerging cricketers. Cricket West Indies identifies Jeremiah as being born in St. Kitts and lists the Patriots among his teams.

For the 2026 CPL season, both Jeremiah Louis and Mikyle Louis are included among the Patriots’ West Indian selections. The official CPL draft release lists the brothers in the squad, while ESPNcricinfo’s current 2026 squad listing also features both players.

But for critics, two players from the Federation are simply not enough.

Their argument is not necessarily that places should be handed out regardless of performance. Instead, they are calling for a deliberate development system that gives promising local players greater access to elite coaching, Patriots training camps, academy programmes, practice matches and opportunities to compete for contracts.

And that distinction matters.

The CPL operates as a professional franchise competition, and the term “local players” in CPL squad announcements generally refers broadly to West Indian players rather than exclusively players from the territory whose name a franchise carries. The Patriots’ 2026 West Indian group, for example, includes players from several Caribbean territories.

Attorney Hamilton reportedly suggested that supporters could consider creative, peaceful and lawful forms of public advocacy to send a message that greater local inclusion should become a priority.

Another commentator pointed to Jamaica as an example, claiming arrangements surrounding its CPL franchise required significant Jamaican representation, including requirements involving the captaincy and number of Jamaican players.

Times Caribbean has not independently verified the specific contractual terms described during that discussion. However, the official 2026 CPL draft confirms that the new Jamaica Kingsmen selected several Jamaicans, including Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Vitel Lawes, Kirk McKenzie and Jeavor Royal.

That comparison has added fuel to the debate in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Cricket enthusiasts are now asking whether future arrangements involving the Patriots, Government and CPL could include stronger developmental commitments to the Federation — whether through minimum academy opportunities, expanded local trials, scholarships, structured high-performance programmes or other mechanisms aimed at preparing more players to compete at CPL level.

The Patriots name carries St. Kitts and Nevis across the Caribbean and around the cricketing world.

For a growing number of local supporters, the next step is clear: they want to see more players developed at home given a genuine opportunity to earn the right to carry that name onto the field.