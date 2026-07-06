If Curaçao Can, Why Not Us?



The smallest nation in World Cup history has handed the Caribbean a powerful blueprint — showing how football, diaspora talent, tourism and smart investment can become a serious economic-development strategy.

The smallest nation in World Cup history just handed the Caribbean a blueprint — and a lesson in the economics of the big stage.

By Fletcher St. Jean, MBA

On a June night in Houston, a nation of 156,000 people walked onto a World Cup field to face Germany. Curaçao — an island you can drive across in an afternoon, smaller than any country ever to reach the tournament — lost that match 7-1.

It hardly mattered.

By the time the Blue Wave drew Ecuador, earned a point, and bowed out, something larger had happened: the smallest nation in World Cup history had stood on the biggest stage in sport, and the whole Caribbean had watched one of its own get there.

The Big Stage Pays Downstream

A World Cup appearance places a country before billions of viewers — the kind of global advertising a small island’s tourist board could never afford to buy. For Curaçao, that spotlight arrived at the perfect moment, with tourism already booming and North American visitors becoming a major source market.

The dividend does not stop at the beach. When visitors and investors follow the exposure, the money moves through the whole economy — into hotels, holiday homes, construction, mortgages and banking.

It Wasn’t Luck. It Was a System.

Curaçao did not stumble into this moment. It built it.

The country assembled professional diaspora talent, invested in a long-term football project, backed the federation, and benefited from a wider 48-team World Cup format. Suriname, using a similar Dutch-diaspora model, also came close — proving the blueprint can work more than once.

The Contenders: Who’s Next?

Among the region’s established sides, Jamaica, Suriname, Curaçao, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago stand out as realistic contenders for 2030.

But the next cycle will be harder. The United States, Canada and Mexico will return to qualifying, tightening the CONCACAF pathway that Curaçao just used so effectively.

The Next Curaçao

The blueprint is not patented. Any small Caribbean nation with a serious diaspora strategy, disciplined investment and federation leadership can attempt it.

Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia and Montserrat all have raw material abroad. The question is whether their football authorities and governments will organize that talent into a serious national project.

This Is Bigger Than Football

For a small island, qualifying for a World Cup is too valuable to be left to the football association alone. It requires the combined effort of government, tourism authorities, finance ministries and national federations.

The recommendation is clear: small Caribbean states should consider a four-year World Cup Investment Compact that treats the national team as economic infrastructure — not merely a sporting expense.

A Growth Lever Hiding in Plain Sight

The Caribbean Development Bank has warned that the region faces a major financing challenge in the decade ahead. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s “Big Push” aims to double the currency union’s economy within a decade.

A coordinated football-diaspora-tourism strategy could become one of the region’s most practical growth levers — using an asset the Caribbean already owns: its people abroad.

The Bigger Prize: A League of Our Own

Beyond World Cup qualification, the Caribbean should consider building a professional football league modeled on the success of the Caribbean Premier League in cricket.

A franchise-based Caribbean football league could attract investors, broadcasters, sponsors and diaspora audiences while creating year-round jobs, tourism activity, media rights and a pathway for young players.

Following the Money

A regional football league would spread economic benefits across the islands through home fixtures, hotel occupancy, vendors, travel, sponsorship and broadcast revenue.

With football’s global audience and the Caribbean’s powerful diaspora in the United States, United Kingdom and Netherlands, the commercial ceiling could be significant.

A Question Worth Asking

For small islands, a World Cup run is not merely sport. It is nation-branding, tourism marketing, diaspora mobilization and economic opportunity at a scale few advertising campaigns could match.

Curaçao has shown what is possible.

Now the question for the Caribbean is simple: who’s next?

About the Author

Fletcher St. Jean, MBA, is a Caribbean financial services leader and strategist with over two decades in the sector, and a participant in the Wharton Executive Leadership Program. He advises on financial and economic strategy across the region through St. Jean & Company, and writes on Caribbean economics, finance and identity through The Caribbean Ledger.