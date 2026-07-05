HISTORY MADE… OR CONTROVERSY CROWNED? SAINT LUCIA’S CARNIVAL QUEEN PAGEANT DELIVERS SHOCK AS TWO WOMEN SHARE THE CROWN

By TIMES CARIBBEAN News Desk

SAINT LUCIA — In a decision that is already being described as one of the most extraordinary and potentially divisive moments in Saint Lucia’s pageant history, the 2026 National Carnival Queen Pageant concluded Saturday night with an unprecedented outcome: two National Carnival Queens.

Faith Edwards, representing the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and Nyaley Lewis, representing Bank of Saint Lucia, were jointly crowned National Carnival Queen after emerging level at the top of a field of nine delegates during the competition at The Pavilion on Rodney Bay. Organizers confirmed it is the first time in the history of the competition that the coveted title has been shared.

The result instantly rewrote the pageant’s record books—but it has also raised important questions about judging procedures, competitive standards, and the future of one of Saint Lucia’s most celebrated cultural institutions.

A Night That Defied Tradition

For generations, the National Carnival Queen Pageant has followed a familiar tradition: one woman ascends to the throne as the country’s Carnival ambassador.

Saturday night changed that.

Instead of one victor standing alone beneath the spotlight, two contestants shared the ultimate honour, each receiving the National Carnival Queen title after judges determined they could not be separated on the final score sheet. Organizers have publicly described the outcome as historic.

While many in the audience erupted in celebration, the unprecedented decision has also sparked vigorous discussion across social media and among pageant followers.

Celebration Meets Debate

Supporters have hailed the dual crowning as recognition of two exceptional performances.

Others, however, have questioned whether a national championship designed to identify one winner should end without a single outright champion.

Among the issues likely to dominate public discussion are:

Were existing competition rules designed to accommodate a tie?

If a tie occurred, were predetermined tie-breaking procedures available?

Will both queens equally represent Saint Lucia at official engagements?

How will future historical records reflect two reigning queens for one carnival year?

At the time of publication, organizers had announced the joint winners but had not publicly detailed the scoring process that produced the deadlock.

Importantly, the existence of public debate does not imply any wrongdoing by the contestants or organizers. Both winners competed under the official rules administered on the night.

An Extraordinary Achievement for Both Queens

Regardless of where public opinion ultimately settles, few dispute the accomplishments of the two women at the centre of the historic moment.

Faith Edwards entered the competition representing the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority after months of preparation and public appearances.

Nyaley Lewis carried the banner of Bank of Saint Lucia through the demanding programme of interviews, appearances and stage presentations leading into the final. Both delegates were among the nine officially announced contestants for the 2026 pageant.

Their performances clearly impressed the judging panel enough to leave them inseparable when the final scores were tallied.

A Landmark That Will Be Remembered

Whether viewed as a celebration of excellence or a dramatic break from tradition, Saturday night’s outcome guarantees one thing:

The 2026 National Carnival Queen Pageant will be remembered for decades.

Future Carnival historians are almost certain to point to this competition as a defining chapter in Saint Lucia’s pageant evolution.

Instead of producing one queen, the competition produced two ambassadors—an outcome few could have predicted before the curtains opened.

The Bigger Picture

Beauty pageants across the Caribbean have long been more than glamorous spectacles. They are cultural showcases that blend advocacy, public speaking, talent, intellect and national identity.

When a competition with such history produces an unprecedented result, discussion is inevitable.

For some, the dual crowning symbolizes inclusiveness and recognition of equally outstanding excellence.

For others, it raises philosophical questions about whether a national title should ultimately identify one undisputed champion.

Either way, the conversation is likely to continue well beyond Carnival season.

One fact, however, is no longer in dispute:

For the first time in Saint Lucia’s Carnival history, the National Carnival Queen’s throne belongs to two women—Faith Edwards and Nyaley Lewis.