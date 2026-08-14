FORMER CAMBRIDGE PROFESSOR JASON ARDAY DIES AT 41 DAYS AFTER RESIGNATION

Prominent academic was found unresponsive in London after stepping down amid scrutiny over plagiarism allegations and questions surrounding parts of his professional record

LONDON — Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday, the academic who made history after becoming the university’s youngest Black professor, has died at the age of 41.

Arday was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday, August 14, according to reports citing the Metropolitan Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Police are reportedly treating his death as unexpected but not suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner. No cause of death has been publicly established, and Times Caribbean will not speculate on the circumstances.

The development comes just days after Arday resigned from his position as Professor of Sociology of Education at Cambridge, effective August 5, following intense public scrutiny over allegations concerning parts of his academic work and professional record.

Arday had achieved international recognition in 2023 when, at age 37, he became the youngest Black professor in Cambridge University’s history. His rise through academia was widely celebrated, particularly because he had spoken publicly about overcoming significant developmental and educational challenges earlier in his life.

In recent months, however, allegations were raised that portions of his doctoral thesis and other academic work contained material improperly attributed to other researchers. Arday disputed allegations of academic fraud and maintained that mistakes in his work should not be interpreted as deliberate dishonesty.

Importantly, an earlier investigation by Liverpool John Moores University, which awarded Arday his PhD in 2015, did not uphold allegations of plagiarism, reportedly concluding that identified problems were likely the result of “honest and reasonable error.”

Questions were also raised publicly about some claims concerning Arday’s academic appointments and charitable fundraising activities. Cambridge subsequently announced an independent review into his appointment and tenure at the university.

When announcing his resignation, Arday rejected the suggestion that his departure amounted to acceptance of the allegations surrounding him. Reports said he also spoke about the significant emotional impact of the sustained public attention.

News of his death has now shifted attention from the controversy surrounding his career to a life and academic journey that had, until recently, been widely regarded as an extraordinary story of perseverance and achievement.

The University of Cambridge’s vice-chancellor, Professor Deborah Prentice, expressed deep sadness following news of Arday’s death and extended sympathies to his family and friends.

As authorities complete the appropriate procedures, Times Caribbean extends condolences to Jason Arday’s family, friends, colleagues and all those affected by his passing.