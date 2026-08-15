THE JOY PROJECT, GIRLS ILLUMINATED EMPOWER YOUNG GIRLS THROUGH FINANCIAL LITERACY IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Davinia Tomlinson shares practical money lessons aimed at helping girls build confidence, make smarter financial decisions and prepare for their futures

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 15, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — Young girls in St. Kitts and Nevis are getting an early introduction to one of life’s most important skills — understanding money and how to manage it wisely.

The Joy Project recently facilitated a financial literacy session for several young participants as part of the Girls Illuminated St. Kitts & Nevis Health and Wellness Program, putting financial knowledge alongside personal wellness and empowerment.

Leading the session was Davinia Tomlinson, author of Cash Is Queen: A Girl’s Guide to Securing, Spending and Stashing Cash.

Tomlinson shared practical lessons designed to help the girls understand how everyday financial choices can shape their future. The session explored building healthy money habits, making informed spending decisions, saving and developing the confidence to plan ahead.

And the message was simple: start early.

“By equipping girls with the knowledge and confidence to manage money from an early age, we are helping them build a strong foundation for lifelong success,” the Joy Project said in a statement.

Financial literacy is increasingly viewed as an important part of preparing young people for adulthood, particularly as they eventually encounter decisions involving savings, education, employment, entrepreneurship and household finances.

For young women, organizers believe that introducing those conversations early can encourage greater financial confidence and independence.

The initiative also represents another collaboration between the Joy Project and Girls Illuminated St. Kitts & Nevis, with both organizations placing emphasis on supporting the development of the next generation of young women.

The Joy Project expressed its appreciation to Tomlinson for contributing her time and expertise.

It also thanked Girls Illuminated for another opportunity to partner in what it described as an investment in developing “confident, capable young women.”

The session delivered more than a lesson about dollars and cents. It encouraged girls to think about their choices, their goals and the power that comes with understanding how money works.

Times Caribbean