Happy Birthday to Former West Indies Stalwart Keith Arthurton

Today, the cricketing fraternity celebrates the birthday of former West Indies and Leeward Islands left-handed batsman Keith Arthurton. Born in St. Kitts-Nevis on the island of Nevis to be exact, Arthurton donned the maroon jersey between 1988 and 1999, leaving an indelible mark as a stylish middle-order batsman and an outstanding fielder.

Arthurton’s Test career saw him play 33 matches, amassing 1,517 runs at an average of 30.34, including one century and eleven fifties. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he featured in 105 games, scoring 2,391 runs, with a highest score of 111. Beyond his batting prowess, Arthurton was renowned for his electric fielding, particularly in the point region, where his sharp reflexes and agility earned him the nickname “Field Marshal.”

Following his international career, Arthurton remained dedicated to the development of cricket in the Leeward Islands, mentoring young players and fostering the sport’s growth in St. Kitts and Nevis. His contributions to West Indies cricket, particularly during the 1990s, remain a treasured part of the region’s sporting legacy.

On his special day, cricket fans across the Caribbean and beyond extend warm birthday wishes to Keith Arthurton, celebrating his achievements and lasting impact on the game. Happy Birthday, Field Marshal!