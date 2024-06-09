PLP Congratulates Mikyle Louis- First Kittitian To Make West Indies Test Squad

Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris, Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis has extended warm congratulations to our young cricket star Mikyle Louis on his selection to the West Indies Cricket Test Squad to tour England. Dr. Harris said, “ I salute Mikyle Louis for pioneering the way for other young Kittitians and Nevisians to fulfill that dream of representing the West Indies. Mikyle’s hard work and discipline have been rewarded as he now makes his maiden tour to England as part of the west Indies Squad. I wish Mikyle great success throughout his career path. May it be long and illustrious. I also extend sincere and heartfelt congratualtions to his proud and beaming parents whose steadfast and tireless support made this historic moment a reality. Congratulations to Kyle and his family. May Kyle’s journey of excellence shine ever so brightly that other young men and women can follow his path.”