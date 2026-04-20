CARICOM AT BREAKING POINT: SG BARNET SET TO STEP DOWN AMID FURY OVER CARICOM CHAIRMAN DREW’S INCOMPETENT HANDLING OF RE-APPOINTMENT

REGIONAL MELTDOWN — CARICOM SG DR. CARLA BARNETT ON EXIT PATH AS LEADERSHIP CRISIS ENGULFS COMMUNITY, DREW’S HANDLING UNDER FIRE

READ MORE: https://www.facebook.com/share/1ArLFDHSDP

The Caribbean Community is staring down one of the most damaging governance crises in its 50-year history, as mounting reports—first brought to light by Trinidad journalist —indicate that CARICOM Secretary-General is now unlikely to continue beyond August.

What began as quiet diplomatic unease has exploded into a full-blown regional controversy, exposing fractures at the highest levels of CARICOM and raising uncomfortable questions about leadership, process, and credibility.

A FRACTURED PROCESS, A FRACTURED REGION

According to Ali’s disclosures, behind-the-scenes manoeuvring has intensified in recent days, with Dr. Barnett herself reportedly expressing reservations about remaining in office. Several member states are now pushing to revisit her reappointment entirely, signalling a dramatic loss of consensus within the bloc.

At the centre of the storm is , current CARICOM Chairman—whose stewardship of the process is now being widely criticised as disjointed, premature, and diplomatically clumsy.

Diplomatic insiders suggest that the decision to advance Barnett’s second term lacked full buy-in from all heads of government—an omission that has proven catastrophic.

DREW UNDER PRESSURE: “A CHAIRMAN OUT OF HIS DEPTH?”

The fallout has been swift and unforgiving. Sources indicate that Dr. Drew is now quietly retreating from his earlier position, as calls grow for a unified reconsideration of the appointment.

Critics argue that his handling of the matter reflects a troubling pattern of inexperience at the regional level, with one senior observer describing the situation as “a preventable crisis born out of poor consultation and weak political management.”

The optics are equally damaging: a CARICOM Chairman appearing to reverse course under pressure, effectively conceding that the initial approach was flawed.

HOLNESS CALLS FOR UNITY AS DIPLOMACY SCRAMBLES

Jamaica’s Prime Minister has stepped in, calling for an urgent meeting of regional leaders and stressing the need for “a unified approach.” His intervention underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need to restore cohesion.

Meanwhile, respected diplomat has gone further, suggesting that Dr. Barnett should step aside altogether, warning that no individual should “stand in the way of Caribbean integration.”

TRINIDAD’S OBJECTIONS SHAKE THE FOUNDATION

The controversy has been fuelled in large part by persistent objections from Trinidad and Tobago’s leadership, particularly , who has challenged both the process and substance of Barnett’s reappointment.

Her concerns—ranging from procedural transparency to unresolved diplomatic grievances—have found increasing resonance among other member states, including newer leaders eager to assert a more consensus-driven approach.

POLITICAL FALLOUT SPILLS INTO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Back home, the issue has taken on a sharp political edge. Former Prime Minister has launched a blistering critique, accusing CARICOM leadership of lacking transparency and accountability.

His warning was stark: “Caricom at 50 is looking messy and sleazy.”

For Dr. Drew, the timing could not be worse. With a general election looming by 2027, the perception of weak regional leadership and poor judgment threatens to erode political capital domestically.

A DEFINING MOMENT FOR CARICOM

At its core, the Barnett controversy is no longer just about one appointment—it is a referendum on how CARICOM governs itself.

Is the Community capable of transparent, inclusive decision-making? Or has it become vulnerable to fragmented leadership and unilateral moves?

As diplomatic engagements intensify and the possibility of a leadership reset looms, one thing is clear: CARICOM stands at a crossroads.

And at the centre of it all is a Chairman now grappling with the consequences of a process many believe should have been handled very differently.