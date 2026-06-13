Former St.Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Hugh C. Heyliger Passes Suddenly at His Home

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 13, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis has been plunged into mourning following reports of the sudden passing of former Deputy Prime Minister, veteran politician, educator, and public servant Hugh C. Heyliger, who reportedly passed away at his home.

Heyliger, one of the most respected figures to emerge from Sandy Point and one of the enduring names in the modern political history of St. Kitts and Nevis, served the Federation with distinction across multiple spheres — as a parliamentarian, Cabinet minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, policy thinker, educator, and mentor.

His passing marks the loss of a national figure whose contribution stretched far beyond partisan politics. For decades, Heyliger represented a generation of leaders who helped shape the post-independence identity of St. Kitts and Nevis, navigating the country through an important period of political development, institutional growth, and national transformation.

A stalwart of the People’s Action Movement, Heyliger became closely associated with the Sandy Point constituency, where he earned a reputation as a thoughtful, disciplined, and serious public representative. His political career placed him at the centre of major national discussions on agriculture, tourism, education, planning, land development, and governance.

During the PAM administration led by National Hero and first Prime Minister Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, Heyliger held senior ministerial responsibilities, including service as Minister of Agriculture and Tourism. He later served as Deputy Prime Minister, placing him among the senior national decision-makers during a defining era in the Federation’s early post-independence journey.

His ministerial work reflected the priorities of a young nation seeking to diversify its economy, strengthen institutions, modernize public administration, and position tourism as a major pillar of national development. At the same time, agriculture remained a deeply important sector, not only economically, but socially and culturally, particularly for rural communities across St. Kitts.

Heyliger’s public life was not limited to Cabinet service. Following the change in government in 1995, he served as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, carrying the responsibility of parliamentary scrutiny at a time of significant political transition. He remained in that role until the 2000 general election, when he narrowly lost the Sandy Point seat to Jacinth Henry-Martin of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

That narrow contest became one of the notable moments in the political history of Sandy Point and underscored the intensity of the constituency’s political importance. For many observers, Heyliger’s career represented both the strength of PAM’s historic influence in Sandy Point and the evolution of competitive democracy in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Yet perhaps one of the most meaningful chapters of his life came after active frontline politics. Rather than retreating from national service, Heyliger continued to contribute through education. He became a respected faculty member and lecturer at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where he helped guide, teach, and mentor young people.

At CFBC, Heyliger was known not only for his knowledge of politics, governance, and public affairs, but also for the seriousness with which he approached civic education. He was actively involved in student development and student elections, helping young people understand democracy not as an abstract concept, but as a living practice requiring responsibility, preparation, fairness, and participation.

That later contribution may prove to be one of his most lasting legacies. Long after his years in Parliament, he continued shaping minds, encouraging critical thinking, and reminding students that leadership demands discipline, service, and accountability.

Born in Sandy Point, Heyliger’s journey was deeply connected to the story of education, ambition, and public service in St. Kitts and Nevis. He pursued higher education overseas, including studies linked to the College of the Virgin Islands and Illinois State University, before returning to contribute to the development of his homeland.

Before entering the highest levels of elective politics, he also served in national planning, including as Director of the Planning Unit of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. That background gave him a strong technocratic foundation and helped define his approach to public policy. He was not merely a political voice; he was a planner, analyst, and administrator who understood the importance of structure, long-term thinking, and national development strategy.

In a country where political memories often focus on elections, speeches, and party battles, Heyliger’s life invites a broader reflection. His career speaks to the importance of public servants who move between government, Parliament, education, and community life, carrying institutional knowledge from one generation to the next.

He belonged to an era when politics was often deeply personal, fiercely contested, and closely tied to community identity. Yet he also represented a form of leadership rooted in preparation, intellectual seriousness, and a belief that national service did not end when one left elected office.

Across party lines, many will remember Hugh Heyliger as a man of substance — calm in manner, firm in conviction, and committed to the public good. For Sandy Point, he was one of its most prominent sons. For PAM, he was one of its defining senior figures. For the wider Federation, he was part of the generation that helped build and test the institutions of a young independent nation.

His sudden passing will undoubtedly prompt tributes from former colleagues, students, political leaders, community members, and citizens who followed his public life over the years.

As St. Kitts and Nevis reflects on his contribution, Hugh C. Heyliger’s legacy stands as a reminder that national development is shaped not only by those who hold office, but by those who continue to serve after office — in classrooms, communities, conversations, and the quiet work of mentoring future leaders.

The nation extends condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues, students, the Sandy Point community, the People’s Action Movement, and all who were touched by his years of service.

Hugh C. Heyliger leaves behind a legacy of public service, political leadership, education, and national contribution that will remain firmly etched in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.