Dutch Caribbean Islandhopper Announces Statia as Operational Base

Dutch Caribbean Islandhopper (DCI) is pleased to announce the launch of its new operational base in Statia. With this new base, we will introduce affordable passenger and cargo flights across the Eastern Caribbean. About DCI DCI is a Curaçao based airline established in 2016 and operating under Air Operator Certificate (AOC) #19 issued by the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA). DCI is approved to transport passengers and cargo, with the aim to deliver reliable regional air services across the Dutch Caribbean and beyond.



Our fleet includes both conventional aircraft and seaplanes, this gives us the operational versatility to expand our network and explore sea-based routes where conditions and regulatory approvals allow.

Statia Base With Statia as our new base, we strengthen our position in the Northeastern Caribbean and expand our regional reach. This allows us to offer more convenient links to neighboring islands, including but not limited to Saint Kitts, Antigua, and Guadeloupe.

For passengers, the new base improves regional mobility and supports easier connections for vacation, business, family unification, and onward flights through major Caribbean hubs. Increased accessibility also supports regional commerce by making it easier to move people and cargo between islands.

This base will also serve as the foundation for increasing flight frequency and expanding cargo capacity over time, as we continue to grow our operational footprint.

From our CEO Opening this new base is not a decision that was made overnight. Two years ago, we embarked on a mission to establish a strong operational presence in the Eastern Caribbean. We strategically chose St. Eustatius because of its untapped potential, modern airport infrastructure, and highly favorable geographic position.